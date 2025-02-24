Northwest Herald’s Voter Guide to February 2025 primary

Before most McHenry County voters get a chance to cast their ballots this April, Algonquin, Grafton and Nunda townships voters will choose on who will appear on ballot.
There are no contested Democratic primaries this cycle in McHenry County. All the candidates below filed as Republicans, and voters would have to pull a Republican ballot to vote in these races.
The winners of the Grafton Township trustee primary will face three Democrats in April, and in Nunda Township, four independents have filed.
Algonquin Township
Supervisor
Richard Tado: Candidate questionnaire
Randolph “Randy” Funk (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “After ‘toxic’ relations with board, Algonquin Township supervisor faces challenge to his reelection bid”
Clerk
Millie Medendorp: Candidate questionnaire
Richard J. Yelle Jr.: Candidate questionnaire
Highway Commissioner
Tim Carone: Candidate questionnaire
Danijela Sandberg (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.
Trustee, Vote for 4
Teresa Sharpe Decker (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Theresa Fronczak (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Eduardo Aviles: Did not complete a questionnaire.
Robert Reining: Did not complete a questionnaire.
Debbie Rinn Alcock: Candidate questionnaire
Robert Becker: Did not complete a questionnaire.
Kevin Byrnes: Candidate questionnaire
Tony Colatorti: Candidate questionnaire
Maureen Huff: Candidate questionnaire
Algonquin Township race for assessor is uncontested on the Republican ballot.
Grafton Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Tamara L. Lueth (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.
Dan Ziller Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Matthew Cooper (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.
Scott Allegretti: Did not complete a questionnaire.
Michael Danielson: Did not complete a questionnaire.
Races for supervisor, clerk, assessor and highway supervisor are uncontested in the Republican primary.
Nunda Township
Supervisor
Leda Bobera-Drain (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Mike “Shorty” Shorten: Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “Mike Shorten is running against Nunda Twp. Supervisor Leda Drain. He plans to stay on County Board if he wins.”
Races for clerk, assessor, highway commissioner and trustee are uncontested in the Republican primary.