Northwest Herald’s Voter Guide to February 2025 primary

A voter walks past a "Vote Here" sign during the November election. Early voting has begun for the February 2025 primary, in which Republican voters can weigh in on Algonquin, Grafton and Nunda township races. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Before most McHenry County voters get a chance to cast their ballots this April, Algonquin, Grafton and Nunda townships voters will choose on who will appear on ballot.

There are no contested Democratic primaries this cycle in McHenry County. All the candidates below filed as Republicans, and voters would have to pull a Republican ballot to vote in these races.

The winners of the Grafton Township trustee primary will face three Democrats in April, and in Nunda Township, four independents have filed.

Algonquin Township

Supervisor

Richard Tado: Candidate questionnaire

Randolph “Randy” Funk (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: “After ‘toxic’ relations with board, Algonquin Township supervisor faces challenge to his reelection bid”

Clerk

Millie Medendorp: Candidate questionnaire

Richard J. Yelle Jr.: Candidate questionnaire

Highway Commissioner

Tim Carone: Candidate questionnaire

Danijela Sandberg (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.

Trustee, Vote for 4

Teresa Sharpe Decker (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Theresa Fronczak (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Eduardo Aviles: Did not complete a questionnaire.

Robert Reining: Did not complete a questionnaire.

Debbie Rinn Alcock: Candidate questionnaire

Robert Becker: Did not complete a questionnaire.

Kevin Byrnes: Candidate questionnaire

Tony Colatorti: Candidate questionnaire

Maureen Huff: Candidate questionnaire

Algonquin Township race for assessor is uncontested on the Republican ballot.

Grafton Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Sean Cratty (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Tamara L. Lueth (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.

Dan Ziller Jr. (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Matthew Cooper (incumbent): Did not complete a questionnaire.

Scott Allegretti: Did not complete a questionnaire.

Michael Danielson: Did not complete a questionnaire.

Races for supervisor, clerk, assessor and highway supervisor are uncontested in the Republican primary.

Nunda Township

Supervisor

Leda Bobera-Drain (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Mike “Shorty” Shorten: Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: “Mike Shorten is running against Nunda Twp. Supervisor Leda Drain. He plans to stay on County Board if he wins.”

Races for clerk, assessor, highway commissioner and trustee are uncontested in the Republican primary.