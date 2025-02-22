2025 Election Questionnaire: Debbie Rinn-Alcock, Algonquin Township Trustee

“I Voted” stickers for voters Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after they cast their ballots in the 2023 consolidated election at Del Webb Sun City’s Prairie Lodge in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Name:

Debbie Rinn-Alcock

What office are you seeking?

Trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

62

Occupation and employer:

Owner of Tickets To Travel, Inc. (travel agency)

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have been the treasurer and secretary of the Wauconda Lions Club

City:

Crystal Lake, Illinois

Campaign Website:

funkytownship.com

Education:

I have an associates degree with McHenry Country College.

Community Involvement:

When my girls were school age I was very involved with the PTA at Coventry Elementary School, PTO at Hannah Beardsley and Boosters with Prairie Ridge High School.

I volunteer at St. Thomas the Apostle Church with the Religious Ed program, funeral luncheons, and the Little Christopher’s Resale Shop.

In the past I have volunteered at the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have two daughters ages 25 and 27.

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

Not for it at all.

What do you think about the censures against Algonquin Township Supervisor Randy Funk?

After careful research I found out that these trustee censures were lies and misleading.

They were done by the candidates that are running against Randy Funk.

They are false and they spent $8,900 on legal fees producing this false information.

They also spent $34,000 on their personal attorney which they did not have a legal right to do.

The supervisor’s office so far has successfully defeated the illegal payment of their personal attorney.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

The trustee’s have no responsibilities over the funds for roads. That comes out of the road commissioner.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

General assistance was defunded by the current trustee’s by fifty percent which came to $76,000.

We need to replenish that.

Very difficult to help people in need when you defund the budget.

Improve the recycling program, especially the paint. Would love to offer that service for free.

Improve on offering services for the constituents like educational seminars.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We don’t do economic development. We did provide the garbage service which now the trucks come once a week thru our neighborhood versus four different companies everyday of the week. That saved the constituents a great deal of money.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Not under our jurisdiction.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

That’s not the duty of the township trustee.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I decided to run after fighting CL City Hall regarding the NVA Transportation expansion. My home borders the property off of Sands Road in Crystal Lake. Both Planning and Zoning and City Council unanimously voted this project down. Their reasoning was not the right place for an additional 284 trucks running 24/7, 365 next to a subdivision.

On January 02nd massive bulldozers started the project! Lots of unanswered questions!

Does CL really need an additional 284 trucks? Railroad crossing on Sands Road? Pollution?

So wish me luck!!

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Everyone should be treated openly and freely in accordance with the law.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes this is required by law yearly.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Be responsible! Be present at meetings, answer emails and phone calls.

I would not have my travel agency for thirty-three years if I didn’t get back to my clients.

It’s all about communication.