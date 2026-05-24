University program explores Mazon Creek fossils from 300 million years ago

The University of Illinois Extension will explore Illinois’s prehistoric past through Mazon Creek fossils on June 25.
The one-hour program begins at 11 a.m. at the Putnam County Library – Granville Branch, 214 S McCoy St.
Mazon Creek, located in the Illinois Valley, is known worldwide for exceptionally preserved fossils dating to roughly 300 million years ago, when the region was covered in tropical swamps. The program will explain how these fossils formed, what they reveal about ancient ecosystems, and why the area remains significant to paleontologists.
Attendees will learn about notable fossil finds and the state’s geological history.
The program is free and open to the public. Register online at go.illinois.edu/FossilGranville.
For questions or accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged.