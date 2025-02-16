2025 Election Questionnaire: Tim Carone, Algonquin Township Highway Commissioner

Name:

Tim Carone

What office are you seeking?

Algonquin Township Highway Commissioner

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

47

Occupation and employer:

Project Manager Terra Technologies LLC.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Public Works Superintendent 18+ years Village of Prairie Grove

City:

Unincorporated Cary

Campaign Website:

electtimcarone.com

Education:

Cary Grove High School Graduate

Attended MCC

Various IDOT Training Classes

NIMS Certified

I know Municipal Equipment operation and purchasing and have a Class A CDL for over 25 years with snowplowing and salting experience among other municipal duties. I’m not running to be a Bureaucrat, I’m running to be a Working Highway Commissioner.

Community Involvement:

Volunteered at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church

Co-founder and President/Director of the Team Carone Foundation “Shut Down Cancer” Events that provides Local Cancer Research, Gifts of Love, C-G Scholarships.

Current Crystal Lake Lions Club Member

Help neighbors as needed

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married 20+ years to Kim

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I do not believe we should eliminate Township Government; I believe the best form of Government is that closest to the people. Township Government provides direct assistance and services to the residents.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

I do believe the Road District has the appropriate funding to the work needed. I do think whoever we need to look into all available Grants and cost sharing programs. I also believe efficiency allows the current funding to go further without requiring more revenue from the residents.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

I will work tirelessly to get Grants for aging bridges and infrastructure that need repair.

I will focus on efficiency of the current staff and equipment needs, as I have always been taught to do more with less.

I will make sure the residents know they can come to me directly if they have concerns, and I will come up with options and/or solutions to the concern.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely, I already have to disclose via the Statement of Economic Interest and more importantly, personally I will hold myself to a higher standard by not engaging in any activities that even have the view of impropriety. My Constituents deserve it.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Each resident has the right to attend Township meetings and inspect records, budgets, reports, and I will welcome them to participate in the process. I will be available as I have that 24/7 mentality.