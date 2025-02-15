2025 Election Questionnaire: Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Nunda Township Supervisor

Name:

Mike “Shorty” Shorten

What office are you seeking?

Nunda Township Supervisor

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

53

Occupation and employer:

National Account Manager, McHenry County Board Member

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Nunda Township Trustee 2012-2017

Current Member of the McHenry County Board

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

mikeshorten.org

Education:

Graduate of Buffalo Grove High School

Approximately 60 hours of College Credit Hours focused on Business Management

Community Involvement:

I volunteer and support financially local community organizations. I choose not to list them, as I do it because I support the organizations and the goals, not for political gain.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to my Wife Cheryl for almost 30 years.

We have 3 adult daughters who are smart, determined and I am very proud of the amazing young women they have become.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I was part of a consolidation initiative that failed in 2015. I think it has some merit but have no intent to resurrect it. If a plurality of Township Officials were to develop a plan to consolidate countywide or in limited scope, I would certainly consider it and provide my input based on my experience.

While Townships do provide important services to residents, I believe that there are other structural changes to State Statutes that should be made to improve transparency and oversight, eliminate nepotism and do away with the fiefdoms that exist in some Townships.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

That responsibility sits with the Highway Commissioner.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Cut Spending: I see a big opportunity to consolidate facilities and significantly reduce costs. Currently, the Supervisor and her sole staff member (an immediate family member) work out of a converted three-bedroom house. The Town Hall has two stories, with the Assessor and his staff on one level, and the Clerk’s office and an underutilized community area on the lower level.

Once in office, I will work with other Township Officers and the Board to assess our facilities and develop a plan to consolidate them. This will eliminate unnecessary costs of maintaining three buildings, including upkeep and utilities, enabling us to provide taxpayers with a significant cut to their levy.

2. Eliminate Nepotism and Exorbitant Staffing Costs: The incumbent Supervisor Drain promised to eliminate her own position when she ran for office in 2013. Instead, when appointed in 2020, she gained board approval to create a new staff position and hired an immediate family member without a job description, wanted ad or resumes.

In three years, the salary for this position has ballooned from $17,719 to $42,778 in 2024. The most recent budget increased this line item by another 30%, presumably to boost her family member’s salary.

I will evaluate staffing needs thoroughly and, if additional staff is needed, will create job descriptions, solicit applications from online job boards and make hiring decisions based on need and qualifications—not family ties. I have signed an Anti-Nepotism Pledge and will implement policies to ensure that hiring, contracts, and procurement from family members are not permitted.

3. Eliminate Exorbitant Salaries for Township Officials: Last October, Supervisor Drain proposed a 25% salary increase for elected officials without evaluating job responsibilities or providing a rationale. Her proposal aimed to set salaries based on personal preference rather than job requirements. When asked if this would raise property taxes, she confirmed, “we are going to increase our Levy, because our budget is higher than our levy.”

Elected official salaries should be based on job requirements, not personal desires. Supervisor Drain’s proposal to raise her own salary to $95,000 for a part-time job is excessive and offensive. For comparison, the Algonquin Township Supervisor earns $30,000, Grafton Township pays $40,000, and McHenry Township pays $50,000. Nunda, with the fewest services, should not pay its Supervisor the most.

I will work with the Board to set salaries based on job requirements, not personal preferences. I believe the Nunda Township Supervisor’s salary should be cut by 40% and commit to making that change.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Not a responsibility of the township.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

This is a county and municipality issue. I will advocate for our residents to make sure that taxes spent effectively.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Again, not something that the Township is involved in or should be involved in.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Again, public safety is handled by the municipalities and the county. Our limited input on public safety is related to the Rural Fire Districts, and I will advocate for board members that will make sure that the department is equipped and staffed appropriately.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

By treating everyone the same; with respect and dignity.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely. I’ve provided the wording from an Anti Nepotism Pledge that I have signed

Anti-Nepotism PledgeAs a candidate for Nunda Township Supervisor, I, Mike Shorten, hereby commit to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in the administration of public duties. In my role, I pledge to avoid all forms of nepotism and favoritism.

To this end, I make the following promises to my constituents:

No Family Employment: I will not hire any immediate family members, including but not limited to spouses, children, parents, siblings, in-laws, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, or cousins, for any positions within the township’s administration. No Family Contracts: I will not provide any contracts, subcontracts, or work of any kind to businesses owned or operated by any immediate family members, as defined above. Transparent Hiring Processes: I will ensure that all hiring processes are transparent, merit-based, and free from any undue influence. All positions will be advertised publicly, and candidates will be selected based on their qualifications and suitability for the role. Ethics in Procurement: I will uphold strict ethical standards in all procurement processes, ensuring that contracts and services are awarded based on the best interests of the township and its residents. Regular Reporting: I will provide regular reports to the township’s governing body and the public detailing compliance with this pledge and addressing any concerns that may arise.

By signing this pledge, I affirm my commitment to transparency, fairness and the public trust.

Signed,

Mike Shorten

Candidate for Township Supervisor

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My and all elected official contact information will be published on the website.

My mobile phone number is 847-274-8336.

I’m available on multiple social media platforms.