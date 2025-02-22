2025 Election Questionnaire: Kevin Byrnes, Algonquin Township Trustee

Name:

Kevin Byrnes

What office are you seeking?

Algonquin Township Trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

41

Occupation and employer:

Small business owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Secretary, Crystal Lake Lions Club; Board Member, McHenry County Police Charities; Algonquin Township Precinct Committee-person.

City:

Crystal Lake

Campaign Website:

funkytownship.com

Education:

Some college

Community Involvement:

Crystal Lake Lions Club, McHenry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1009, American Legion Post 171, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600, Woodstock Moose Lodge, and the Cary, Crystal Lake and Huntley Chamber of Commerce.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with six children.

Questions:

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I do not support township consolidation. While I believe in reducing government waste and increasing efficiency, townships play a critical role in providing essential local services in a way that larger government bodies cannot. Instead of consolidation, we should focus on eliminating wasteful spending, streamlining operations, and ensuring tax dollars are spent wisely to serve our residents best.

What do you think about the censures against Algonquin Township Supervisor Randy Funk?

The censures against Supervisor Randy Funk were nothing more than politically motivated attacks based on misinformation. What’s worse is that these baseless actions have cost taxpayers over $30,000 in legal fees—money that could have been used for actual services that benefit our residents. The three trustees responsible for these, my opponents in this race, have used their simple majority to obstruct progress and waste taxpayer dollars on political infighting. To top it off, they executed their political vendettas while voting to give themselves a 143% pay raise and cut the general assistance fund, which is dedicated to helping residents in need!

Instead of playing political games, we need leadership focused on fiscal responsibility, transparency, and community service. That’s why I’m running—to end wasteful spending and ensure our township works for the people, not against them.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not,’what would you do to address that?

The Highway Commissioner is responsible for budgeting of roadwork, and I’m willing to work with them if they require any input.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

Mandate Fiscally Conservative Practices : I will ensure that all township budgets are responsible to taxpayers by keeping the levy from rising beyond what is minimally required. My focus will be on eliminating wasteful spending, cutting unnecessary expenses, and prioritizing efficiency. I am particularly committed to ending the misuse of taxpayer money on excessive legal bills caused by political infighting, which has already cost us over $30,000. Such reckless spending is irresponsible and contrary to fiscally conservative principles. I will bring accountability and sound financial management back to the board.

: I will ensure that all township budgets are responsible to taxpayers by keeping the levy from rising beyond what is minimally required. My focus will be on eliminating wasteful spending, cutting unnecessary expenses, and prioritizing efficiency. I am particularly committed to ending the misuse of taxpayer money on excessive legal bills caused by political infighting, which has already cost us over $30,000. Such reckless spending is irresponsible and contrary to fiscally conservative principles. I will bring accountability and sound financial management back to the board. Expand and Restore Township Services : I will work to enhance key services that directly benefit our residents. This includes improving the township recycling program, expanding senior services, and restoring the general assistance fund. The current board’s decision to cut nearly half of the general assistance fund in a political move against the Supervisor has hurt Algonquin Township citizens who rely on emergency assistance. I will prioritize rebuilding these vital programs to serve our community better

: I will work to enhance key services that directly benefit our residents. This includes improving the township recycling program, expanding senior services, and restoring the general assistance fund. The current board’s decision to cut nearly half of the general assistance fund in a political move against the Supervisor has hurt Algonquin Township citizens who rely on emergency assistance. I will prioritize rebuilding these vital programs to serve our community better Promote Ethical and Collaborative Leadership: By fostering transparency, trust, and collaboration among board members, staff, and residents, I will ensure decisions are made ethically and in the best interests of our community, free from political vendettas.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Economic development isn’t the responsibility of the Township Trustees, and zoning and infrastructure planning is conducted at the city and county levels. However, economic development and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand to create a thriving, responsible community. I wholeheartedly support fiscally responsible policies encouraging smart growth—supporting businesses that align with our community’s needs while minimizing adverse environmental impact.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

While public transportation and major infrastructure projects fall outside the direct responsibilities of a Township Trustee, I advocate for practical solutions that improve mobility and infrastructure within our community. I will support the Highway Commissioner in ensuring that township roads and essential services, such as snow removal and maintenance, are managed efficiently and cost-effectively.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

While direct economic development isn’t a primary responsibility of a Township Trustee, the township can still play a supportive role in fostering a business-friendly environment. As a small business owner, I understand the challenges entrepreneurs face and believe in reducing unnecessary barriers that hinder growth.

The township should ensure that essential services, such as road maintenance, are managed efficiently to support businesses and residents. Additionally, we can create a stable economic climate that encourages business retention and growth by maintaining fiscal responsibility and keeping taxes low.

I also believe in fostering collaboration between local businesses, community organizations, and residents to strengthen our local economy. Whether through advocacy, partnerships, or promoting township services that benefit businesses, I will ensure Algonquin Township remains a great place to live, work, and do business.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is primarily managed at the county, municipal, and law enforcement levels, but as a Trustee, I will support initiatives that promote a safe and well-maintained community. One key concern is ensuring township roads are properly maintained, especially during winter months, to prevent accidents and ensure safe travel for residents. I will advocate for efficient road services and responsible budgeting by the Highway Commissioner to keep our infrastructure in top condition.

Additionally, I believe in supporting community programs that assist vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those in need, ensuring they have access to resources that contribute to their well-being. Collaboration with local law enforcement, first responders, and emergency management teams is also essential to keeping our township safe.

While Trustees don’t oversee public safety directly, I will always advocate for policies that prioritize the safety, security, and quality of life of our residents.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As a Trustee, I will prioritize ensuring that Algonquin Township serves all residents fairly, transparently, and efficiently. Township government should focus on delivering essential services without bias or political agendas, making decisions that benefit the entire community.

I will advocate for open communication, ensuring that township meetings and policies are accessible and welcoming to all residents. Transparency in decision-making fosters trust and encourages more community involvement. Additionally, I will support programs that assist seniors, Veterans, and residents in need, ensuring that township resources are allocated fairly and effectively.

Good governance means focusing on fiscal responsibility, ethical leadership, and efficient services that improve everyone’s quality of life. By prioritizing accountability and community engagement, I will work to ensure that every resident feels heard, valued, and included in the future of Algonquin Township.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I fully support requiring government officials to disclose potential conflicts of interest publicly. Transparency and accountability are critical to maintaining public trust, and elected officials should always act in the best interest of the residents they serve.

To enforce this, I would ensure that all trustees and elected township officials complete their statement of economic interest with the County Clerk. Additionally, I support regular financial reporting and increased public access to meeting records to prevent conflicts before they arise.

I would also push for clear ethical guidelines and, if necessary, independent reviews of township decisions to ensure fairness and integrity. Eliminating political favoritism and backroom deals is essential to restoring confidence in local government, and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and transparency.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I believe accessibility and open communication are essential for effective leadership. As a Trustee, I will ensure that residents have multiple ways to reach me and share their concerns. I will attend township meetings regularly, be available for community events, and hold open forums where residents can voice their questions and concerns directly.

Also, I will maintain an active presence through email and other digital platforms to provide updates and respond to inquiries as soon as possible. Transparency is key, and I will work to ensure that township decisions and financial matters are communicated to the public.

Most importantly, I will always be available to listen, engage, and advocate for our community’s interests, ensuring that every resident feels heard and represented.