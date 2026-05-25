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Illinois Valley

Mobile pantry to distribute food Saturday at Bureau County Fairgrounds

Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Glenn Allen (left) and Rev. Bill Shields (right) of First Lutheran Church in Princeton hold up a River Bend Foodbank banner to help promote their mobile food pantry event. (BCR/Goldie Rapp)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food on Saturday, May 30, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Distribution will be indoors. The distribution process can take up to two hours. Laundry baskets are recommended for the mobile food pantry.

The mobile pantry is available in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.

For information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.

Bureau CountyBCRPrincetonIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.