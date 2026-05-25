Mobile pantry to distribute food Saturday at Bureau County Fairgrounds

Glenn Allen (left) and Rev. Bill Shields (right) of First Lutheran Church in Princeton hold up a River Bend Foodbank banner to help promote their mobile food pantry event. (BCR/Goldie Rapp)

The River Bend Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food on Saturday, May 30, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

Distribution will be indoors. The distribution process can take up to two hours. Laundry baskets are recommended for the mobile food pantry.

The mobile pantry is available in partnership with the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and First Lutheran Church.

For information, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.