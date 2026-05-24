Master Naturalists offer outdoor yoga at Matthiessen State Park

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will offer a beginner yoga class outdoors on June 20 at Matthiessen State Park.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will offer a beginner yoga class outdoors on June 20 at Matthiessen State Park.

Yoga in Nature runs from 9 to 10 a.m. at the park’s Vermillion River area, 2433 IL-178.

The one-hour class blends gentle yoga poses, breathing exercises, and relaxation in a natural setting. No prior experience is required. Participants can move at their own pace.

Bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and comfortable clothing.

The class is free and open to all ages and experience levels. Register online at go.illinois.edu/YogaMatthiessen.

For questions or accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged.