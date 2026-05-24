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Master Naturalists offer outdoor yoga at Matthiessen State Park

Beginner-friendly class June 20 requires no prior experience

Residents participate in Yoga in the Park during Newton Fest in 2021 at Maytag Park.

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will offer a beginner yoga class outdoors on June 20 at Matthiessen State Park.

By Shaw Local News Network

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will offer a beginner yoga class outdoors on June 20 at Matthiessen State Park.

Yoga in Nature runs from 9 to 10 a.m. at the park’s Vermillion River area, 2433 IL-178.

The one-hour class blends gentle yoga poses, breathing exercises, and relaxation in a natural setting. No prior experience is required. Participants can move at their own pace.

Bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and comfortable clothing.

The class is free and open to all ages and experience levels. Register online at go.illinois.edu/YogaMatthiessen.

For questions or accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are encouraged.

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Shaw Local News Network

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