2025 Election Questionnaire: Leda Drain, Nunda Township Supervisor

Name:

Leda Drain

What office are you seeking?

Nunda Township Supervisor

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

61

Occupation and employer:

Nunda Township Supervisor

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

McHenry

Campaign Website:

ledadrainfornunda.com

Education:

Bookkeeping Certificate

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widow

Four Kids

Four Grandchildren

What is your stance on township consolidation as a means of reducing redundancy in local government?

I think that in theory it sounds like a good idea, however, the County’s cost per mile is notoriously higher than where they currently stand with the Townships. Townships could lose services in the process and potentially create a need for more employees at the county level. I’m not sure where the savings, if any, would come from.

Does the township have adequate funds for needed roadwork? If not, what would you do to address that?

Yes - although it’s not the responsibility of the Supervisor, we have the only in-house paving program in the state that consistently puts down 19-20,000 tons of asphalt per year. This allows our Road District to do more work than other townships. With our Road Commissioners’ experience alongside his excellent crew, they are able to service more miles, repair more culverts, and keep up with maintenance all while keeping the levy flat. They pave 6-7 miles a year when prior administration did less than a mile.

What are your top three priorities for the township, and how do you plan to address them?

Continue building out the services the township provides, such as working with the Secretary of State to start DMV sticker services, AARP tax services for seniors, reviving local blood drives, and using the township as a hub for toy drives, coat drives, etc. to support families in need.Research available grants to increase the possibility of adding amenities for extracurricular activities tied to the bike path located across the street from our office.Enhance General Assistance by continuing to build new relationships with other agencies, hopefully creating more opportunities for applicants in need. We currently work closely with other Townships, Salvation Army, and Willowcreek Church.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

This topic largely falls under the responsibility of the County. However, we still try to play our part in building environmental sustainability.

We implemented a single garbage hauler in unincorporated areas of Nunda, which reduced significant truck traffic on the roads. The Road District has an amazing recycling program for things such as electronics, paper, scrap metal, tires, lightbulbs, brush, and clothes. The community garden has continued to flourish, building their community and donating hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries and churches.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the township?

Continue our partnership with RTA and the PACE program. The township pays for Nunda to be included in PACE services for residents. The Supervisor’s office has partnered with RTA, and our facility offers the opportunity for residents to come and apply for RTA, reduced fare, or ride-free applications.

What role should the township play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Local businesses are crucial to a community, and I would love to start connecting with more small businesses to see where partnerships may be able to take place.

Something I would really like to implement is a seasonal farmers market at the township, highlighting local farmers/growers and small businesses in the area.

What are your top public safety concerns for our township and how would you propose addressing them?

In conjunction with McHenry Township Fire Protection District, we have assisted in the installation, operations and maintenance of a solar-powered warning siren. We’ve also hosted multiple seminars with local police for identity fraud against seniors and will continue to expand as needs arise.

How will you ensure that township policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We pride ourselves on being accessible to all Nunda residents. Program participation is available to anyone who meets the proper requirements needed for those specific services.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, through the County, all elected officials fill out disclosures annually.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am in the office full-time. Messages and emails get responded to with high priority. My personal cell phone number is posted on the town hall if needed after hours. My door always has and always will be open to anyone, anytime.