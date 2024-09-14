High school football: Week 3 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Johnsburg’s Carter Block, right, hands the ball off to Brett Centnarowicz in varsity football action on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Johnsburg 21, Richmond-Burton 14: The Skyhawks came up with all the big plays to top the Rockets for the first time since 2017 in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

[ Photos: Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton football ]

Woodstock North 20, Marengo 14: JR Fadahunsi capped a thrilling win by the Thunder with a pass deflection as North scored 20 unanswered points against the Indians to remain unbeaten.

[ Photos: Marengo at Woodstock North football ]

Woodstock 10, Harvard 7: Woodstock’s Sam Tafoya kicked a 25-yard field goal with less than a minute left to lift the Blue Streaks past the Hornets in a KRC game.

Jacobs 26, Huntley 15: T.O. Boddie scored a 99-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Golden Eagles defeated the Red Raiders in a Fox Valley Conference game.

Burlington Central 33, Crystal Lake South 6: The Rockets showcased their offensive versatility and cruised to an FVC win against the Gators.

Crystal Lake Central 17, Dundee-Crown 14: The Tigers earned their first win of the season with an overtime win against the Chargers, getting a 28-yard field goal from Mattia Zavattaro.

Prairie Ridge 41, Hampshire 20: The Wolves stayed perfect in the FVC with a win against the Whip-Purs.

Cary-Grove 46, McHenry 7: Fullback Logan Abrams scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Trojans rolled to an FVC win over the Warriors.

Alden-Hebron 39, Rockford Christian Life co-op 14: Wyatt Armbrust had a huge offensive game for the Giants, scoring three touchdowns in an Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.