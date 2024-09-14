Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge, Alden-Hebron all win: Northwest Herald Week 3 football roundup

Cary-Grove 46, McHenry 7: At McHenry, Trojans fullback Logan Abrams scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Trojans improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the FVC with a win against the Warriors.

McHenry fell to 0-3, 0-3.

Prairie Ridge 41, Hampshire 20: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (3-0, 3-0) stayed perfect on the season with an FVC win against the Whip-Purs (1-2, 1-2).

Prairie Ridge plays at Huntley in Week 4.

Alden-Hebron 39, Rockford Christian Life co-op 14: At Rockford, the Giants improved to 2-1 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association with a victory.

Wyatt Armbrust had a huge offensive game for A-H, scoring three TDs. Armbrust scored on a 7-yard run, a 15-yard run and a 20-yard pass from quarterback JP Stewart.

Caleb Linneman had TDs on a 47-yard run and a 29-yard run. Stewart scored on a 40-yard interception return.