Sam Tafoya boots 25-yard game-winner as Woodstock edges Harvard 10-7

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock kicker Sam Tafoya played a total of three plays through most of the game Friday against Harvard. The fourth time on the field, however, fulfilled a lifelong dream.

With the Blue Streaks facing a fourth-and-1 with under a minute left, the senior split the uprights with a 25-yard field goal for his first game-winning kick as Woodstock defeated Harvard 10-7 in the Kishwaukee River Conference opener for both teams.

“Ever since I started kicking, the idea of a game-winner goes through my head at least once a week,” Tafoya said. “I had to stay in the game mentally. It was the end of the game, the team needed it, and it felt great.”

While Tafoya provided the late-game heroics, the tandem of Landen Stoltz and Stewart Reuter moved the ball for most of the game for the Streaks (2-1, 1-0 KRC). Stewart averaged 5-plus yards per carry, while Stoltz scored the Streaks only touchdown of the game.

“Every player wants their number to be called a lot, but I want the win first. It’s a team effort, and it all starts with the offensive line,” said Stewart, who finished with 145 yards on 25 carries.

The offensive line of Gabe Serafimov, Trey Neuhart, Everett Flannery, Tommy Jackson and Jack Vidales played a pivotal role in sustaining drives, especially in the second half when the Streaks had drives of 15 and 16 plays on their only two possessions of the second half.

“It’s a testament to the hard work those guys put in. They were in the gym all winter and created a bond that is really special,” Woodstock coach Mike Brasile said.

The game certainly looked like it might be a high-scoring affair in the first quarter.

Harvard (2-1, 0-1) took the opening kickoff and marched 71 yards on 13 plays to take the early 7-0 lead, as Drey Williams scored on a 2-yard run. Woodstock answered on its opening drive, as Stoltz punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to make the game 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams had critical defensive stops throughout the game.

Woodstock’s JD Canty had an interception in the end zone to stop a Harvard drive, while Harvard’s Conner Firlick intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter to stop Woodstock. Harvard’s Daniel Rosas also had a key fourth-and-goal stop for the Hornets, ending a Woodstock drive in the third quarter.

For Harvard, quarterback Adam Cooke led the way rushing and passing. Cooke had 70 yards rushing on 14 carries while going 8-of-12 passing for 74 yards.

This was a game the Hornets can learn from moving forward.

“We did a lot of things right but didn’t make enough plays in the end,” Harvard coach Brad Swanson said. “They bring it in practice every week. I tell them eyes up, chest up, and they are buying into it.”