Woodstock North holds off Marengo 20-14, remains undefeated

Woodstock North's David Randecker fights for extra yards as Marengo's Connor Sacco tries to tackle him during a Kishwaukee River Conference game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

WOODSTOCK – With 34.1 seconds left in Friday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game between Woodstock North and Marengo, Thunder junior defensive back JR Fadahunsi made the play of the night.

Facing fourth-and-11 from the Thunder 19, Marengo called a slant route over the middle in a desperate attempt to extend the game with the Thunder up by six points. Fadahunsi tipped the ball out of the hands of a Marengo receiver running that slant at the last moment.

It fell to the ground, causing a raucous celebration along the Thunder sideline. It also capped a thrilling 20-14 win by Woodstock North (3-0, 1-0 KRC), which scored 20 unanswered points to remain unbeaten.

“We were in man coverage,” Fadahunsi said. ”At first I thought it was gonna be a fade route. It all happened so fast. I just happened to win my 1-on-1 battle.”

Woodstock North's George Kingos celebrates as the pass intended for Marengo's Parker Mandelky falls to the ground cementing Woodstock North 20-14 win over Marengo in a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Woodstock North High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Thunder defense ending the game with a huge play was in contrast to their first two victories of the season, in which they scored a combined 132 points in blowout wins. The Thunder limited Marengo (1-2, 0-1 KRC) to 189 total yards (97 rushing, 92 passing) on offense. More importantly, they allowed only two double-digit rushing gains on 31 attempts.

“Our defense won this game for us,” Thunder coach Matt Pollnow said. “When we needed big plays, our guys made them. Huge win for us.”

The victory didn’t come easily.

Marengo senior quarterback David Lopez was a human highlight reel early. He returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for touchdown.

Less than four minutes later, he found the end zone on a 29-yard QB keeper. Then, late in the opening quarter, he recovered a fumble at the Thunder 33, although it didn’t lead to points for the Indians.

The Thunder got a second-quarter touchdown from Sean Mitchell thanks to a 10-yard pass from QB Parker Halihan. Then they tied the game before halftime with an electric 68-yard run by Michael Pintor.

But North shined brightest on its final drive. It executed a pair of critical fourth downs, then took the lead for good with 4:25 left in the game courtesy of Halihan’s 1-yard QB sneak.

Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said the heartbreaking loss came down to a tale of two halves.

“I was really pleased with how we started,” Forsythe said. “Then we got a bit sluggish as the game went on. We had some key second-half penalties that gave them first downs and yardage.

“Woodstock North executed their.plays when the game was on the line, and we didn’t. So hats off to them. This game was the opposite of last week, where we started slow, turned it over and fumbled a kickoff. We’re making youthful mistakes and need to find consistency.”