Marian Central tops Bishop McNamara for 1st win of the season

Marian Central’s Max Kinney (left) and Mike Schmid (right) watch a pass intended for Bishop McNamara’s Richie Darr on Saturday at George Harding Field in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Despite dropping the first two games of the season against Richmond-Burton and DePaul College Prep, Marian Central coach Liam Kirwan has seen improvement from his young Hurricanes week to week.

“What I like is every week we’ve gotten better and better,” Kirwan said. “Our offense is more productive yardage wise, now it’s just fixing the little things. It feels like once we get to the [opponent’s] 25, things start stalling out. Things happen in the red zone, but whether you’re tired or whatever it may be, we’ve got to lock in and finish drives.

“We’re still getting there.”

Although Marian did leave some points on the field against Bishop McNamara on Saturday afternoon, it was more than enough – paired with a standout defensive effort – to give the Hurricanes their first victory of the season with a 14-6 win in the Chicagoland Christian Conference opener.

Marian Central’s Max Kinney howls with delight as he scores a touchdown against Bishop McNamara on Saturday in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marian (1-2 overall, 1-0 CCC) held the Fighting Irish (1-2, 0-1) to only 59 yards of total offense through three quarters with Bishop McNamara getting its lone touchdown on a Richard Darr 3-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Antons on fourth-and-goal with 2:44 remaining.

The Hurricanes recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out from there, with fullback Andrew Thielsen getting a key 39-yard catch and run to secure the team’s first win of the season.

“It feels great to finally get a win,” said senior running back Nick Schmid, who ran for 43 yards and a TD. “Got to keep it going. A lot of mistakes still on the offense. The defense played well until the end, it seemed like we were struggling with the heat. But we’ve got to pick it up on offense. We can’t be scoring 14 points and that’s it.”

After failing to take advantage of great field position early (Marian was unable to score on its first three trips to the red zone), the Hurricanes broke through on a 7-yard touchdown run by Schmid with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Marian found the end zone once more before halftime. On its next possession, quarterback Picasso Ruiz threw a ball up to sophomore receiver Max Kinney. The Hurricanes receiver came back to the ball and out-jumped the Bishop McNamara defender, then turned up field for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Marian led 14-0 at the half.

Marian Central’s Andrew Thielsen, right, guides the way as Eddie Kowalczyk, left, looks for running room against Bishop McNamara in varsity football action on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at George Harding Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Through the air, Ruiz was 9-of-17 passing for 153 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Sophomore Eddie Kowalczyk ran for 35 yards and added 52 yards on four catches.

The Hurricanes were happy to get the win, but they’d like to see even more improvement in Week 4, when Marian travels to Chicago Christian (2-1, 0-1).

“I feel like we could have been much better today,” Kinney said. “But I feel like the offense definitely improved this week and that’s one thing we’ve got to take away. Us as receivers, we need to run our routes more sharp. We didn’t do that today. The quarterback, lineman and running backs were all great today.”

Marian’s defense held strong until late in the fourth quarter when the Irish connected for their lone touchdown. Defensively, Kirwan is encouraged by what he’s seen so far. Marian has had to work around many early-season injuries and players getting their first varsity experience.

“Defensively, I love it. It’s 11 hats to the ball all the time,” Kirwan said. “They’re focused and they’re playing fast. We need to keep that mindset going forward.”