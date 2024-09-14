Crystal Lake Central makes key stops, tops Dundee-Crown in overtime

CRYSTAL LAKE – Going up against the likes of Huntley and Cary-Grove isn’t exactly a fair way for a young Crystal Lake Central team to have to start a season.

But the Tigers have kept their heads up and were rewarded with crucial performances on defense during a 17-14 overtime victory over Dundee-Crown on Friday night.

Crystal Lake Central held the Chargers to just two first downs in the final 22 minutes of regulation while adding a clutch Tyler Porter interception and blocked a potential game-tying field goal in overtime to capture its first victory of the year.

“This (Dundee-Crown) team is very good offensively,” said Tigers coach Dirk Stanger. “They run the ball very, very well on film and have some great weapons running the ball and catching the ball. I mean you saw some big plays out of them, but I felt our defense really came up big tonight. They played awesome.”

The turnaround began early in the second half right after Dundee-Crown (1-2) took a 14-7 lead on a 24-yard touchdown run by Terrion Spencer (7 receptions for 88 yards, 5 carries for 31 yards). From that point on, the Chargers had only two plays of more than 10 yards and only four plays of five yards or more.

That allowed a Crystal Lake Central offense that had been struggling to find a little rhythm. The Tigers went on a 10-play, 61-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Niederkorn to Ben Kolodziej to tie the game at 14 after three quarters.

Wide receiver Anthony Martini, who caught seven passes for 100 yards in the game, credited the defense for helping spark the offense for that key drive.

“Our offense was struggling, but our defense just kept coming out hard and getting stops. They were big drives,” he said.

Niederkorn finished 20-for-34 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, the other coming on a 5-yarder to Carter Kelley in the first half.

Late in the game after another key defensive stop, the offense made one more push in an attempt to win in regulation, moving from its own 33 to the D-C 12 in less than 50 seconds. Dundee-Crown blocked a 29-yard field goal, however, forcing the extra session.

Mattia Zavattaro, an exchange student from Italy, would get another chance, however. This time he converted on a 28-yarder on the first possession of overtime to give the Tigers the lead. The defense then took over, stuffing Dundee-Crown on consecutive run plays before a crucial false start penalty and an incomplete pass set up a 31-yard field goal attempt that was off line.

Penalties were key on the night with the Chargers racking up 12 for 101 yards. Crystal Lake Central, meanwhile, had just one for five yards.

“We made a lot of little mistakes, and I told the team before we played the most disciplined team is going to win. We were the most undisciplined team,” said D-C coach Mike Steinhaus. “That’s going to be something we continue to work at. When you make those mistakes, you lose football games.”

Isaiah Blake caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hayden DeMarsh in the first half. DeMarsh was 8-for-18 passing for 146 yards.