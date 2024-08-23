2024 Northwest Herald girls tennis team preview capsules

Marian Central’s Jenna Remke returns the ball during a doubles match in last season's IHSA State Girls Tennis Tournament at Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates. Remke will help the Hurricanes build off a historic season last year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Cary-Grove

Coach: Amanda Schuetzle (fifth season)

Last year’s finish: Second in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Eva Becirovic, sr.; Aubrey Lonergan, sr.; Katie Groos, sr.; Ellie Mjaanes, sr.; Michaela Fink, sr.; Ava Bogner, sr.

Key newcomers: Malaina Kurth, jr.; Elle Stawarz, jr.; Megan Ptaszek, jr.; Dana Werner, jr.; Darby Hennessey, jr.

Worth noting: The Trojans will replace plenty of talent at the top of their lineup. But Schuetzle said returning players are ready to continue the program’s success. “We have a great group of girls that are team-minded and bring great energy to our practices, which will help us …” Schuetzle said. “Our group has a mentality and desire to learn and improve, so if we all put our focus on the right things and in the right way, there is potential there to have success.” … Becirovic comes back after winning the FVC Tournament’s No. 3 singles crown last season. She earned Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention. … Lonergan returns after earning second team All-Area last season in doubles with Katelyn O’Malley. The duo finished runner-up at No. 2 doubles in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Cory Osterberg (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: Third in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Maggie O’Connell, sr.; Lexi Mailey, sr.; Maddie Corpolongo, sr.; Maddie Reeser, sr.; Audrey Wise, sr.; Kaylen Kaczmarek, so.

Key newcomers: Sophia Kuranda, sr.; Sophia Fuchsloch, jr.; Anna Starr, jr.; Olivia Craigen, so.; Sophia Jones, so.

Worth noting: O’Connell and Mailey will provide leadership in a Tigers lineup that lost five starters from last season’s team. The duo will try to fill the shoes of last season’s top doubles team of Katie Hamill and Kaitlin Coffey, who finished runner-up in the FVC tournament. O’Connell/Mailey took third in the FVC’s No. 2 doubles bracket. … Osterberg is excited for the team’s camaraderie early in the year. “I love the family atmosphere with this team,” Osterberg said. “These girls genuinely care for one another and have several team-building activities that they are already talking about.” … Starr joins the program after being named the Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year the past two seasons.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Mark Scheurich (second season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Haley Heraty, sr.; Eliana Rankin, jr.; Chelley Appelhans, so.; Marissa Ulrich, so.

Key newcomers: Riley Sturm, jr.; Hannah Koh, so.

Worth noting: The Gators will need to replace nine starters from last season’s lineup. Scheurich is excited for what some of his returning players can do this year after working over the offseason. “I very much look forward to building on the success of last season with this younger group of players,” Scheurich said. … Appelhans returns after finishing runner-up in the FVC No. 2 singles bracket last season and just missing out on qualifying for the state tournament with a loss to eventual Class 1A singles state champion Addison Lanton. She’ll move up to the No. 1 singles spot for South this year. … Scheurich is excited for what Ulrich can accomplish this season. “Ulrich worked extremely hard this offseason and has moved from part-time varsity starter in 2023 to one of our top players in 2024,” he said.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Yuto Tsukida (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: Eighth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Diana Soto, sr.; Sasha Bozovic, jr.; McKenna Fernstrom, so.

Key newcomer: Maria Diaz-Jerez, sr.

Worth noting: Bozovic returns after a strong doubles season with Rujul Shah last year. The duo took third in the FVC No. 1 doubles bracket and dropped a tight match in the second round of the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional last season. Bozovic earned first-team All-Area last season along with Shah. … The Chargers replace most of their varsity roster this season. Tsukida will spend the start of the season getting new players acclimated to the varsity lineup. “This year’s focus is to get the new varsity players prepared for the season to compete and play their best,” Tsukida said.

Hampshire

Coach: Tyler Belding (first season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Makenna Renaldi, sr.; Stuti Patel, sr.; Luna Kimura, so.

Key newcomer: Isabella Kowalak, jr.

Worth noting: Belding takes over the program after Dylan Clark departed. He’s looking forward to continued growth from his returning players as a new group joins the lineup. … The Whips will need to replace their doubles duo of Christina Cruz/Isabelle Williamson, who reached the third round of the Class 2A Guilford Sectional. … Belding is excited for what Kowalak will add to the lineup this year. “Kowalak is an experienced and talented player competing for the first time for our team,” Belding said.

Huntley Ella Doughty chases down a ball during the IHSA State girls tennis tournament a couple seasons ago at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. Doughty will be a major force for the Red Raiders this season. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Huntley

Coach: Barry Wells (19th season)

Last year’s finish: FVC Tournament champion

Top returning players: Kate Burkey, sr.; Carlie Weishaar, sr.; Ari Patel, sr.; Shea Nagle, sr.; Vinuthna Depala, sr.; Ella Doughty, jr.; Trinity Nguyen, jr.; Julie Klockner, jr.; Gia Patel, so.;

Key newcomer: Haley Rahman, so.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return nine of 11 starters from last season’s team that won the program’s fourth straight FVC championship. They’ll have plenty of talent to win No. 5 this year. … Doughty returns after an impressive sophomore season when she finished runner-up in the FVC No. 1 singles bracket. She earned a 28-5 record last year and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional. … Burkey/Weishaar come back after going undefeated as Huntley’s No. 1 doubles duo in FVC play last year. They finished second in the sectional bracket and went 1-2 in the state tournament. … Wells expects Rahman to be an important addition for the Red Raiders. “Rahman will be a big addition to our lineup and adds a lot of talent and athletic ability to the top end of our lineup,” Wells said.

Jacobs

Coach: Jon Betts (20th season)

Last year’s finish: Sixth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Cam Clark, sr.; Ava Longo, jr.

Key newcomer: Katy Barrs, sr.; Dasha Kozlova, so.

Worth noting: After back-to-back seasons in which Chloe Siegfort and Kylie Cohn won the Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year award for the Golden Eagles, respectively, Jacobs will have plenty of youth this season. The program will need to replace Cohn, who won last season’s FVC No. 1 singles title. … Betts will look to Clark and Long to provide experience for a young squad. “We will field a very young squad that will have to learn on the job against some tough competition,” Betts said. “Our goal is to focus on improvement and give our best effort every day we take the court.”

McHenry

Coach: Kyle Funkhouser (18th season)

Last year’s finish: Ninth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Marina Guevara, sr.; Mia Filipiak, sr.; Alyna Villarreal, sr.; Maggie Evans, sr.; Alex Cermak, sr.; Kaitlyn Miller, jr.; Lizzie Mueller, so.

Key newcomer: Christina Luedtke, jr.

Worth noting: Funkhouser will look to his returning players to lead a large group of new players on the team this season. “We had a good amount of new players join the program this year and are excited to see their improvement throughout the season,” Funkhouser said. … The Warriors will try to make their push toward the top half of the conference after finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, the last two seasons. Their senior class will lead the push, especially at the beginning as some players get used to varsity play.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Erin Palese (first season)

Last year’s finish: Fifth in FVC Tournament

Top returning players: Eliza Lee, sr.; Zoe Nanos, jr.; Charlie Benton, so.

Key newcomer: Anna Mertel, fr.

Worth noting: Palese takes over the program with the departure of former coach Gina Jasovic, who left after five seasons. The Wolves won back-to-back Class 1A sectional titles under Jasovic in 2021 and 2022. … PR returns three starters from last season’s team. Palese will rely on Lee, Nanos and Benton to provide much-needed leadership. … Palese hopes to build momentum toward the end of the regular season and potentially upset some rivals.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Johnsburg

Coach: Stephanie Flebbe (fifth season)

Last year’s finish: KRC Tournament champion

Top returning players: Emmy Lewis, sr.; Gabriella Fields, sr.; Charlie Eastland, so.; Riley Zupansic, jr.

Key newcomer: Kayla Hiller, so.; Brooke Butler, fr.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks will need to replace plenty of talent from a lineup that won its second straight KRC championship, including state qualifier Isabelle Rodrigue. Flebbe will rely on her returners to continue the program’s recent success. ... Flebbe is encouraged her young lineup will step up this season. “We lost a ton of seniors last season, however our team is larger than it’s been in years,” Flebbe said. “We have so many new players this year and a very promising team.” ... Johnsburg is excited to compete on its new courts as part of a $9.2 million athletics project this summer.

Marengo

Coach: Erika Kane (second season)

Last year’s finish: Fourth in KRC Tournament

Top returning players: Alexis Castaneda, sr.; Jozsa Christiansen, sr.

Key newcomers: Morgan Zumpf, so.; Julie Winters, so.; Molly Winters, so.; Abigail Standish, so.; Lia Standish, fr.

Worth noting: Kane will rely on Castaneda and Christiansen as she continues to build the program in her second season in charge. … Marengo will need to replace doubles duo Maddie Cannon/Tess Volkers and singles player Karlyn Stratton, who each reached the third round of the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional last season. … Kane is looking forward to her team building a strong bond with each other and the sport. “[I’m looking forward to] watching a lot of new girls learn a lifelong sport and be part of a team,” Kane said.

Woodstock

Coach: John Oliveira (third season)

Last year’s finish: Second in KRC Tournament

Top returning players: Amina Idris, sr.; Sophia Mendoza, sr.; Anne Perez, sr.; Elise Raymound, sr.; Eliana Shoulders, sr.; Jessica Vorpahl, sr.

Key newcomers: Daphne Oliveira, jr.; Gaby Parquette, jr.; Naiya Patel, jr.; Carie Zhang, jr.; Tessa Raymond, so.

Worth noting: Idris comes back to lead a senior group, half of whom have three years of varsity experience. “It is going to be a fun season with a great group of girls who are looking forward to competing on newly renovated Jim Mitchell Courts,” Oliveira said. … The Blue Streaks will need to replace the No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Morrow/Eba Hammarstedt. The duo reached the third round of the Class 1A Antioch Sectional, but Oliveira is confident she’ll have the talent to fill their shoes. … Woodstock will try to finish its climb through the KRC, going from fourth a few seasons ago to second last year.

Woodstock North

Coach: Bart Zadlo (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: Third place in KRC Tournament

Top returning players: Vanessa Smith, sr.; Teya Nieman, sr.; Hannah Reinhard, jr.; Katie Baker, so.

Key newcomers: Maren Filleti, so.; Arabella Richer, fr.

Worth noting: The Thunder will have a good mix of old and new this season. Zadlo is looking forward to seeing how the two sides come together this year. “Woodstock North is up-and-coming,” Zadlo said. “Our roster has a balanced mix of players from every year in school and we have some underclassmen that we are particularly excited about seeing play this year.” … Zaldo is looking for improved growth from his returning players after getting varsity experience last year.… The program is excited for its new tennis courts, set to be ready this year. “There is a strong sense of enthusiasm in our community towards this much needed upgrade,” Zadlo said.

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Tom Bergen (fourth season)

Last year’s finish: First place in CCC Tournament

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Remke, sr.; Sophia Preussner, sr.; Abbey Miners, sr.; Jenna Remke, jr.

Key newcomers: Julia Lukey, fr.; Jordan Cheng, fr.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes will try to continue the momentum they built in a historic season last year. Marian won the inaugural CCC tournament and its first sectional title in 20 years. “[We’re looking forward to] hopefully having a team just as, if not more, successful as last year,” Bergen said. … Kaitlyn Ramke, a Wisconsin-Whitewater commit, returns after winning the CCC No. 1 singles title and the singles championship at the Class 1A Antioch Sectional, earning first-team All-Area honors. Bergen expects Kaitlyn Remke to play more doubles this season with a talented incoming freshman class jumping into singles play. … Jenna Remke comes back after being part of a doubles team that won CCC and sectional titles. She also earned first-team All-Area.