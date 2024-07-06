Johnsburg’s $9.2 million athletics complex project set to ‘provide tremendous opportunities’

For the past few months, one of Dick Knarr’s favorite things to do during the day is to walk around Johnsburg’s outdoor athletic complex. Or at least the skeleton of what’s to come.

Whether it’s the foundations of new fields or rows upon rows of artificial turf, almost every walk brings something new behind the construction fences surrounding Johnsburg High School’s $9.2 million outdoor athletics complex project.

Each walk is a reminder of how much of an impact this year’s work will have on generations to come.

“I think the town will benefit from this,” said Knarr, who’s been the school’s athletic director for the past couple of years and is set to retire toward the end of July. “I think that this will really benefit the community.”

There’s plenty to be excited about as the project almost completely rebuilt Johnsburg’s entire outdoor sports complex. The project includes a new football stadium that will feature an artificial turf field, new track, new stands and lights, eight new tennis courts as well as new turf baseball and softball fields.

Johnsburg also is adding new lights for the soccer, baseball and softball fields and tennis courts; building a new press box for the soccer, baseball and softball fields to share; and a new storage building. There also are other site enhancements and a new parking lot.

Johnsburg School District 12 Superintendent Dan Johnson said he held ongoing conversations about the outdoor athletics project with the district’s school board for years. Conversations continued during the spring and summer of 2023 until the project was modified to its current scope.

Construction continues on the Johnsburg High School's new athletic complex on June 19. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The board approved the project in two portions. The first part, approved during its October 2023 meeting, was for Byrne & Jones Sports Construction to do work on the football field, track, tennis courts, parking and general site enhancements for $6.2 million. It approved the second portion to do work on the baseball, softball and additional site enhancements for just less than $3 million during its January 2024 meeting.

Johnson said the board determined the best way to do the project was all at one time. He also said the project is being funded through the district’s ongoing operations budget.

While the project will impact Johnsburg athletes, Johnson has heard plenty of excitement for the rest of the community, who also will get to use the new facilities.

“I think there’s an extensive amount of excitement,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to provide tremendous opportunities for our students, for our community. We have an outstanding supportive community in District 12, and I think it’s just going to highlight how outstanding our community is. I’m excited for it.”

Knarr is excited for how transformational the project will be to the day-to-day operations of the athletic department. With the addition of lights to the soccer, baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, teams won’t need to rush their lower-level matches before the sun goes down after varsity teams have played their matches first.

Johnsburg also joins a growing group of McHenry County schools that have switched to artificial turf fields recently. Richmond-Burton and McHenry recently installed artificial turf football fields, while McHenry also added an artificial turf baseball field.

The switch to artificial turf fields came down to a cost-to-use ratio. Knarr said the school will save time and effort not needing to mow, water and paint the fields. Other Johnsburg and local teams and activities also will get to use the fields more often.

Knarr asked other area schools to see whether the district should install baseball and softball fields that are all artificial turf or just an infield made of turf. The common response was that full artificial turf fields will be more useful more often.

“The ability to use it more is the biggest thing,” Knarr said. “With the reduction in the amount of effort it takes to maintain it.”

Updated pictures! Looking good! This is how we roll in the Burg! #SkyhawkPride pic.twitter.com/Aadqbm7gk9 — Johnsburg Skyhawks (@JHSSkyhawks) June 14, 2024

Knarr and Johnson said the project was on schedule and set to be ready for fall sports tryouts in the middle of August. The football field turf has been set and the tennis courts are built as the final steps are set to take place in the final month of construction.

Knarr applauded the dedication the board showed toward its students in order to put a project like this together. He said it was the best board he worked with in his career.

Large projects such as what Johnsburg took on this year take a lot of work. But the community is ready to enjoy the fruit of its labor.

“It’s been a special project to be a part of,” Johnson said. “Knowing that what we are doing is going to be so beneficial to the District 12 community and also for so many future students and future generations. We know this is going to have a lasting impact. It’s just exciting to be a part of, and we’re so lucky and fortunate to have such a supportive community.”