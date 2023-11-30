2023 Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn

Jacobs junior Kylie Cohn repeated as a Fox Valley Conference singles champion, moving up from the Golden Eagles’ No. 2 spot last season to No. 1 this fall.

Cohn won No. 1 singles in the FVC Tournament, the title her former teammate Chloe Siegfort won last season. And Cohn also has been selected for another honor Siegfort had as the Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

Cohn, who was FVC runner-up at No. 1 singles as a freshman, was teamed with Sara Casey and played doubles in the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional, where they qualified for the state tournament.

Cohn was an All-Area second-team selection as a freshman, made the first team last year and repeats this year with the Player of the Year honors added. She was 21-8 for the season.

Huntley’s top singles player Ella Doughty and Huntley’s doubles team of Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar also received consideration for Player of the Year. Doughty beat Cohn in the regular season, but Cohn came back and beat Doughty for the FVC title 6-4, 6-1.

Cohn answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about her season, her favorite Christmas gift, her favorite Christmas movies and more.

Jacobs' Kylie Cohn playa in the 2022 Class 2A Girls Tennis State Tournament. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

What do you remember most about your season?

Cohn: After an exhausting day at state, all I wanted to do was eat. Luckily, coach (Jon) Betts knew of an amazing pizza place, Uncle Jerry’s in Cary, so we went there on our way home. It was so good, the best pizza I’ve ever had.

How tough was it to switch to doubles after the Fox Valley Conference Tournament for Class 2A sectional and state?

Cohn: To be honest, it was super hard. From adapting to working with a partner I’ve never played with, to trying our best to work through every point, I found myself a little stressed not knowing how well we could do. We did well, and it was an amazing learning experience. I don’t regret it one bit. I had a fun time playing doubles.

You succeed former teammate Chloe Siegfort for this award, what did you learn from playing with Chloe last year?

Cohn: Since we both would have different practice routines, we wouldn’t really ever find time playing together. Although, apart from the physical aspect, Chloe showed me what it looks like to have a competitive and persistent attitude through matches, while still staying calm and collected. I think that is just as important as the physicality of the sport.

Who is a professional player you enjoy watching?

Cohn: I love watching Ugo Humbert, because I feel that he strives to be great, and he’s always working to climb the ranks. Although he’s not No. 1, he embodies values that I admire.

What is your soap opera name (your middle name and the street on which you live)?

Cohn: Amber Nathan.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Cohn: I feel like I could have some potential in gymnastics or some sort of tumbling sport. I used to do it when I was younger, but my mom took me out because we were scared of serious injuries.

Jacobs' Sara Casey (left) and Kylie Cohn (right) played as a doubles team in the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional Tournament and in the Class 2A State Tournament.

What was the last really good book you read?

Cohn: The book I’m currently reading is “The Shining,” by Stephen King. I’m fresh into the book, but I’m excited to continue as it’s starting to heat up.

What are three of your favorite Christmas movies?

Cohn: My dad always has me watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” and I enjoy it. I also like the movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch.”

What is the best Christmas gift you ever received?

Cohn: I was gifted the tennis rackets I have today, which are Wilson Pro Staff 97. Of course, I tried it out beforehand, but I use them a bunch, so I’d say that was a great gift I received.

Who is the most famous person you have taken a picture with?

Cohn: I don’t think i’ve ever taken a picture with a famous person before, but I have eaten dinner at a steak restaurant in Chicago and Scottie Pippen was sitting at the table next to me and my family.

Do you string your own racket, and how long does it take you?

Cohn: I know how to string a racket, and I have a couple of times, although it takes me a super long time to do. I started around two years ago, and it was pretty challenging. The first time took me almost three hours! But I know of a few people who can do it in under 18 minutes. I usually try to string it myself in the summertime, but once I start getting busy I ask my coaches to string it for me. When I was first learning, a helpful tip one of my coaches said to me was not to focus too much on how long it takes, but take it step by step and you will pick up the pace eventually. The key is to not rush, and realize you might have to do it more than once if there is a mess up.