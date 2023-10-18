Girls tennis: Marian Central’s ‘surreal’ season continues at Class 1A state tournament

After going 17-2 in dual matches and winning the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament, Marian Central turned its attention to the postseason.

The Hurricanes, after Saturday’s Class 1A Antioch Sectional was postponed because of rain, continued one of the best seasons in school history Monday by winning a sectional title and earning three entries for the state tournament.

“It’s surreal,” coach Thomas Berger said of the Hurricanes’ season, including its first sectional title in 20 years. “I think if you told any of us at the beginning of the season that we would win conference and sectionals, we all would have said, ‘You’re kidding me.’

“The more we’ve played, the more confidence we’ve gained. The girls mesh so well together, and everyone is so supportive of each other. It’s all worked so well.”

Marian junior Kaitlyn Remke and senior Madison Kenyon will compete at singles for the Hurricanes, while senior Holly Garrelts and sophomore Jenna Remke will represent Marian at doubles.

Johnsburg senior Isabelle Rodrigue also qualified for the 1A tournament, which will be played Thursday through Saturday at various sites in the Chicago suburbs.

In Class 2A, Huntley juniors Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar as well as Jacobs junior Kylie Cohn and senior Sara Casey qualified in doubles. Cohn played singles for most of the season and was a state qualifier last year as a sophomore.

Berger said Kaitlyn Remke, who defeated Kenyon in the sectional championship, is one of the team’s hardest workers. She rolled through the sectional, losing only five games.

“She works harder than anyone I know,” Berger said. “She’s always playing; she plays year round. If it’s raining, she’s already scheduled somewhere else to play.”

Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon reaches for the ball earlier this season at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Kenyon had a a little tougher path to state, Berger said, beating the sectional’s No. 3 seed in a match that lasted almost three hours. Kenyon ended up winning 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-5 to qualify for state.

“Just a super long match, and it wore her down,” Berger said. “In the semifinals against Carmel, I was amazed at how well she played [a 7-5, 6-4 win]. She was exhausted, and she just put in a really good day. She always shows up at the most important moments.”

Garrelts, along with Kaitlyn Remke and Kenyon, are going to state for the second year in a row. Jenna Remke is a first-time qualifier.

Garrelts and Jenna Remke have built a strong partnership at doubles, Berger said.

“They just get along so well, and they keep such a light mood,” Berger said. “They take it seriously, but they’re always in a good mood. In the [sectional] semifinals, they lost their first set but never got down on themselves, and they just kept rolling.”

The Hurricanes didn’t pick up any wins at state last season, something they are looking to change this year.

“Our first goal is to make it past the first day,” Berger said. “We used last year as a learning experience, so we kind of know what to expect this year. Some of them have some tough matchups, but we’re hoping we put up a good showing.

“State is a different monster, but we’re hoping we can get as many people to the second day and beyond.”

In Class 3A, Burkey and Weishaar will represent Huntley at state after placing runner-up at sectionals and winning the Fox Valley Conference No. 1 doubles championship earlier this month.

Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar, Huntley

After trying some different doubles teams initially, Wells said Burkey and Weishaar struck up a strong relationship.

Burkey also went to state last year at doubles.

“Kate’s got a strong game all around, particularly with her serve and her baseline shots,” Wells said. “Carlie’s strengths are probably more at the net, I’d say. Kate’s good at setting her up, and Carlie’s good at finishing at the net. It’s a perfect match.”

Huntley’s first-round match at state against Batavia is a rematch from earlier this season.

“In our second match of the year, we played them and lost in a third-set tiebreaker, so I’m actually kind of excited for that match,” Wells said. “I think we got a pretty good draw.”

Area Girls Tennis State Qualifiers

Class 1A

Marian Central: Kaitlyn Remke, jr., singles; Madison Kenyon, sr.; singles; Holly Garrelts, sr. and Jenna Remke, so.; doubles.

Johnsburg: Isabelle Rodrigue, sr., singles.

Class 2A

Huntley: Kate Burkey, jr., and Carlie Weishaar, jr., doubles.

Jacobs: Kylie Cohn, jr., and Sara Casey, sr., doubles.