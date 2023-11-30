Girls tennis: The 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

FIRST TEAM
Singles
Kylie Cohn, jr., Jacobs
Cohn succeeds former Golden Eagles teammate Chloe Siegfort as the Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year. She repeated as a Fox Valley Conference singles champion, this season moving up from No. 2 to No. 1, where she beat Huntley’s Ella Doughty 6-4, 6-1. She qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament in doubles with Sara Casey and they went 1-2 at state. Cohn was 21-8 this season and 65-17 at singles for her career, and she is a repeat selection for the first team.
Ella Doughty, so., Huntley
Doughty handed Cohn her only FVC No. 1 singles loss during the season and then finished as FVC runner-up to Cohn in the tournament. Doughty was 8-0 in her FVC dual matches. Doughty (28-5 overall) was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional. She was an All-Area second-team selection last year and helped lead the Red Raiders back to the FVC title.
Kaitlyn Remke, jr., Marian Central
Remke (22-4) won the No. 1 singles title at the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament and led the Hurricanes to the team title. She also beat teammate Madison Kenyon for the Class 1A Antioch Sectional singles championship, which Marian also won as a team. Remke, an All-Area honorable-mention pick last season, went 2-2 at the state tournament.
Doubles
Kate Burkey, jr., Carlie Weishaar, jr. Huntley
The Red Raiders’ top doubles combo finished 29-6 for the season at No. 1 doubles and went unbeaten through their FVC regular-season matches and in the tournament. They finished second in the Class 2A C-G Sectional and went 1-2 at state. Burkey was an All-Area first-team selection last season with Elaina Hibbeler; Weishaar was an honorable-mention pick with Nora Stevenson. They lost to Lake Zurich’s Summer and Tessa Fabsik in three sets for the sectional title.
Katie Hamill, sr.; Kaitlin Coffey, sr., Crystal Lake Central
The Tigers’ top duo made it difficult on Burkey and Weishaar in the FVC Tournament championship, losing 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 to the champs. They were 7-1 in FVC regular-season matches. They fell in three sets to Barrington’s Isra Khan and Stephanie Yoon in the Class 2A C-G Sectional quarterfinals, a match that would have sent them to state. Hamill was an All-Area first-teamer last year with Maggie Naughton.
Holly Garrelts, sr.; Jenna Remke, so., Marian Central
Garrelts and Remke went 19-4 for the season and helped the Hurricanes to the Chicagoland Christian Conference and Class 1A Antioch Sectional titles. Garrelts was an All-Area honorable-mention selection last year with Bella Zechin. Garrelts and Remke finished 2-2 in the state tournament.
Sasha Bozovic/Rujul Shah, so., Dundee-Crown
Shah played most of her career at No. 1 singles for the Chargers, but had success with Bozovic when she switched to doubles this season. They finished third in the FVC Tournament. Shah was an All-Area second-team selection last year in singles; Bozovic was an All-Area honorable-mention pick with Andrea Llavona.
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Aleena Ciezak, sr., Prairie Ridge
Abby Jurrens, sr., Crystal Lake South
Gia Patel, fr., Huntley
Doubles
Julie Klockner, so./Ari Patel, jr., Huntley
Alaina Joseph, sr./Becca Weaver, sr., Cary-Grove
Katelyn O’Malley, sr./Aubrey Lonergan, jr., Cary-Grove
Lexi Mailey, jr./ Maggie O’Connell, jr., Crystal Lake Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Rachelle Appelhans, fr., Crystal Lake South
Eva Becirovic, jr., Cary-Grove
Ava Carroll, sr.; Kate Pearsall, sr., Hampshire
Sara Casey, sr., Jacobs-*
Jessica Cunningham, sr.; Elizabeth Murawski, sr., Prairie Ridge
Madison Kenyon, sr., Marian Central
Addie Lee, sr., Cary-Grove
Natalie Morrow, sr./Eba Hammarstedt, sr. Woodstock
Shea Nagle, jr.; Ellie Pauwels, sr., Huntley
Isabelle Rodrigue, sr., Johnsburg
Nevan Sanders, sr./Emma Moore, sr., Crystal Lake South
Olivia Schleicher, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Addison Taege, sr.; Zoe Nanos, sr., Prairie Ridge
Chloe Warner, sr., Cary-Grove, sr.
*-Doubles partner with Cohn in IHSA postseason.