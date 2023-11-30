Girls tennis: The 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area team

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Jacobs' Kylie Cohn (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Kylie Cohn, jr., Jacobs

Cohn succeeds former Golden Eagles teammate Chloe Siegfort as the Northwest Herald Girls Tennis Player of the Year. She repeated as a Fox Valley Conference singles champion, this season moving up from No. 2 to No. 1, where she beat Huntley’s Ella Doughty 6-4, 6-1. She qualified for the Class 2A State Tournament in doubles with Sara Casey and they went 1-2 at state. Cohn was 21-8 this season and 65-17 at singles for her career, and she is a repeat selection for the first team.

Huntley's Ella Doughty (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Ella Doughty, so., Huntley

Doughty handed Cohn her only FVC No. 1 singles loss during the season and then finished as FVC runner-up to Cohn in the tournament. Doughty was 8-0 in her FVC dual matches. Doughty (28-5 overall) was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional. She was an All-Area second-team selection last year and helped lead the Red Raiders back to the FVC title.

Marian Central's Kaitlyn Remke (Photo provided by Marian Central)

Kaitlyn Remke, jr., Marian Central

Remke (22-4) won the No. 1 singles title at the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament and led the Hurricanes to the team title. She also beat teammate Madison Kenyon for the Class 1A Antioch Sectional singles championship, which Marian also won as a team. Remke, an All-Area honorable-mention pick last season, went 2-2 at the state tournament.

Doubles

Huntley's Kate Burkey (left) and Carlie Weishaar. (Photos provided by Huntley High School)

Kate Burkey, jr., Carlie Weishaar, jr. Huntley

The Red Raiders’ top doubles combo finished 29-6 for the season at No. 1 doubles and went unbeaten through their FVC regular-season matches and in the tournament. They finished second in the Class 2A C-G Sectional and went 1-2 at state. Burkey was an All-Area first-team selection last season with Elaina Hibbeler; Weishaar was an honorable-mention pick with Nora Stevenson. They lost to Lake Zurich’s Summer and Tessa Fabsik in three sets for the sectional title.

Crystal Lake Central's Katie Hamill (left) and Kaitlin Coffey. (Photos provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Katie Hamill, sr.; Kaitlin Coffey, sr., Crystal Lake Central

The Tigers’ top duo made it difficult on Burkey and Weishaar in the FVC Tournament championship, losing 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 to the champs. They were 7-1 in FVC regular-season matches. They fell in three sets to Barrington’s Isra Khan and Stephanie Yoon in the Class 2A C-G Sectional quarterfinals, a match that would have sent them to state. Hamill was an All-Area first-teamer last year with Maggie Naughton.

Marian Central's Holly Garrelts (left) and Jenna Remke. (Photos provided by Marian Central High School)

Holly Garrelts, sr.; Jenna Remke, so., Marian Central

Garrelts and Remke went 19-4 for the season and helped the Hurricanes to the Chicagoland Christian Conference and Class 1A Antioch Sectional titles. Garrelts was an All-Area honorable-mention selection last year with Bella Zechin. Garrelts and Remke finished 2-2 in the state tournament.

Dundee-Crown's Sasha Bozovic (left) and Rujul Shah. (Photos provided by Dundee-Crown High School)

Sasha Bozovic/Rujul Shah, so., Dundee-Crown

Shah played most of her career at No. 1 singles for the Chargers, but had success with Bozovic when she switched to doubles this season. They finished third in the FVC Tournament. Shah was an All-Area second-team selection last year in singles; Bozovic was an All-Area honorable-mention pick with Andrea Llavona.

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Aleena Ciezak, sr., Prairie Ridge

Abby Jurrens, sr., Crystal Lake South

Gia Patel, fr., Huntley

Doubles

Julie Klockner, so./Ari Patel, jr., Huntley

Alaina Joseph, sr./Becca Weaver, sr., Cary-Grove

Katelyn O’Malley, sr./Aubrey Lonergan, jr., Cary-Grove

Lexi Mailey, jr./ Maggie O’Connell, jr., Crystal Lake Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Rachelle Appelhans, fr., Crystal Lake South

Eva Becirovic, jr., Cary-Grove

Ava Carroll, sr.; Kate Pearsall, sr., Hampshire

Sara Casey, sr., Jacobs-*

Jessica Cunningham, sr.; Elizabeth Murawski, sr., Prairie Ridge

Madison Kenyon, sr., Marian Central

Addie Lee, sr., Cary-Grove

Natalie Morrow, sr./Eba Hammarstedt, sr. Woodstock

Shea Nagle, jr.; Ellie Pauwels, sr., Huntley

Isabelle Rodrigue, sr., Johnsburg

Nevan Sanders, sr./Emma Moore, sr., Crystal Lake South

Olivia Schleicher, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Addison Taege, sr.; Zoe Nanos, sr., Prairie Ridge

Chloe Warner, sr., Cary-Grove, sr.

*-Doubles partner with Cohn in IHSA postseason.