October 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Girls tennis: Huntley captures 4th straight Fox Valley Conference Tournament championship

Red Raiders represented in all 7 title matches, earn 5 first-place medals

By Shaw Local News Network
Huntley captured its fourth straight Fox Valley Conference Girls Tennis championship Friday.

Huntley won its fourth straight Fox Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament championship Friday. (Photo provided by Huntley Athletics)

Huntley was represented in all seven title matches at Friday’s Fox Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament held at Jacobs and Dundee-Crown high schools to capture the tournament championship for the fourth year in a row.

The tournament was completed at the Racket Club in Crystal Lake because of rain.

The Red Raiders finished with five first-place medals, sweeping all four doubles matches, and picked up two runner-up finishes to win the nine-team tourney with 59 points. Cary-Grove took second with 48 points and Crystal Lake Central (40) was third.

Prairie Ridge (38) was fourth, followed by Crystal Lake South (33), Jacobs (32), Hampshire (23), Dundee-Crown (21) and McHenry (17).

Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn won the FVC No. 1 singles championship with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Huntley’s Ella Doughty. Cohn was the No. 2 singles champion last season, while Doughty took runner-up at No. 1 singles in back-to-back years.

Huntley’s Gia Patel defeated South’s Rachelle Appelhans 6-5, 6-4 for the top spot at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Cary-Grove’s Eva Becirovic beat Huntley’s Trinity Nguyen 6-4, 6-0.

Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar came back to win the No. 1 doubles championship 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Central’s Kaitlyn Coffey and Katie Hamill.

At No. 2 doubles, Huntley’s Julie Klockner and Ari Patel beat C-G’s Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Lonergan 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.

Huntley’s Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels won the No. 3 doubles title by beating C-G’s Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Groos 6-1, 6-4.

The Raiders’ No. 4 doubles team of Vinuthna Depala and Ashley Phommasack picked up a 6-5, 6-2 victory against Central’s Sofia Weckerlin and Audrey Wise.

Third-place winners included Prairie Ridge’s Aleena Ciezak (No. 1 singles), C-G’s Chloe Warner (No. 2) and South’s Emily Stewart (No. 3).

Finishing third at doubles were Dundee-Crown’s Rujul Shah and Sasha Bozovic (No. 1), Central’s Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2), Prairie Ridge’s Gracie Smith and Mary Myers (No. 3) and C-G’s Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4).