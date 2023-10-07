Girls tennis: Huntley captures 4th straight Fox Valley Conference Tournament championship

Huntley was represented in all seven title matches at Friday’s Fox Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament held at Jacobs and Dundee-Crown high schools to capture the tournament championship for the fourth year in a row.
The tournament was completed at the Racket Club in Crystal Lake because of rain.
The Red Raiders finished with five first-place medals, sweeping all four doubles matches, and picked up two runner-up finishes to win the nine-team tourney with 59 points. Cary-Grove took second with 48 points and Crystal Lake Central (40) was third.
Prairie Ridge (38) was fourth, followed by Crystal Lake South (33), Jacobs (32), Hampshire (23), Dundee-Crown (21) and McHenry (17).
Jacobs’ Kylie Cohn won the FVC No. 1 singles championship with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Huntley’s Ella Doughty. Cohn was the No. 2 singles champion last season, while Doughty took runner-up at No. 1 singles in back-to-back years.
Huntley’s Gia Patel defeated South’s Rachelle Appelhans 6-5, 6-4 for the top spot at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Cary-Grove’s Eva Becirovic beat Huntley’s Trinity Nguyen 6-4, 6-0.
Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar came back to win the No. 1 doubles championship 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 over Central’s Kaitlyn Coffey and Katie Hamill.
At No. 2 doubles, Huntley’s Julie Klockner and Ari Patel beat C-G’s Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Lonergan 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.
Huntley’s Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels won the No. 3 doubles title by beating C-G’s Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Groos 6-1, 6-4.
The Raiders’ No. 4 doubles team of Vinuthna Depala and Ashley Phommasack picked up a 6-5, 6-2 victory against Central’s Sofia Weckerlin and Audrey Wise.
Third-place winners included Prairie Ridge’s Aleena Ciezak (No. 1 singles), C-G’s Chloe Warner (No. 2) and South’s Emily Stewart (No. 3).
Finishing third at doubles were Dundee-Crown’s Rujul Shah and Sasha Bozovic (No. 1), Central’s Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 2), Prairie Ridge’s Gracie Smith and Mary Myers (No. 3) and C-G’s Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4).