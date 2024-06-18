Girls soccer: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Richmond-Burton's Layne Frericks (19) battles Willows' Julia Lechner for the ball during last season's Class 1A Dominican Supersectional between in River Forest. Frericks earned Northwest Herald Girls Soccer All-Area First Team honors for a fourth time. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

First Team

Crystal Lake South's Gracey LePage

Gracey LePage, Crystal Lake South, fr., F

LePage had quite the debut for the Gators. She led the McHenry County area with 38 goals and added 15 assists to earn Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-State honors as well as All-Fox Valley Conference accolades. She had an excellent freshman season on top of excelling in track as well in the spring.

Crystal Lake Central's Brooklynn Carlson

Brooklynn Carlson, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Carlson made the jump from last year’s second team after coming in clutch for the Class 2A state champion Tigers. She always seemed to be at the right place at the right time for Central, scoring 24 goals and adding eight assists. Carlson earned IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Jacobs' Gabby Wojtarowicz

Gabby Wojtarowicz, Jacobs, jr., F

Wojtarowicz embraced her new role as a forward for the Golden Eagles and became one of the top goal scorers in the area. The Loyola-Chicago commit made the jump up from last year’s second team after she scored 33 goals and had eight assists. She earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Marian Central's Adriana Wrzos

Adriana Wrzos, Marian Central, jr., F

Wrzos built off a strong sophomore campaign where she earned honorable mention honors in order to become the Hurricanes’ top scoring threat. She knocked in 31 goals and added four assists to lead Marian to a regional title match. Wrzos earned All-Sectional and All-Chicagoland Christian Conference accolades.

Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson

Olivia Anderson, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Anderson elevated her game to another level to earn the Northwest Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year award for a second straight season. The Loyola-Chicago commit scored 16 goals and added 13 assists to help lead the Tigers to their first state championship. She earned All-State honors for a second straight season on top of All-FVC accoaldes.

Richmond-Burton's Layne Frericks

Layne Frericks, Richmond-Burton, sr., M

Frericks capped her high school career by earning first team honors for a fourth time. She scored 28 goals and added 18 assists to help lead the Rockets to their fourth straight sectional title. Frericks earned All-State and All-Kishwaukee River Conference honors and will play collegiately at Indiana State.

Burlington Central's Mekenzie Rogers

Mekenzie Rogers, Burlington Central, so., M

Rogers’ first high school season was memorable as she became one of the best young players in the area. She scored 37 goals and added nine assists, helping the Rockets finish fourth at the Class 2A state finals. Rogers earned All-Sectional and All-FVC accolades.

Woodstock North's Addison Rishling

Addison Rishling, Woodstock North, sr., M

Rishling made her return to soccer memorable after missing the last two seasons because of injuries for the Thunder. She scored 21 goals and added two assists to return to the first team and be named the KRC Field Player of the Year.

Huntley's Gabi Farraj

Gabi Farraj, Huntley, sr., D

Farraj jumped up to the first team from honorable mention last season after leading a strong Red Raiders defense. She scored eight goals and had three assists, but she also helped Huntley limit the FVC’s top-three scorers (LePage, Rogers and Wojtarowicz). She earned All-Sectional and All-FVC honors.

Cary-Grove's Morgan Csajaghy

Morgan Csajaghy, Cary-Grove, jr., D

Csajaghy burst onto the scene by becoming one of the top defenders in the area. She led a Trojans defense that limited opponents to 1.5 goals per game. Csajaghy earned All-Sectional and All-FVC accolades.

Crystal Lake Central's Addison Cleary

Addison Cleary, Crystal Lake Central, sr., GK

Cleary ended her career by earning her third straight first team honor, the fourth straight for a Tigers goalkeeper. She finished the season with 12 shutouts and 27 goals against to help the Tigers win a state title. Cleary added All-Sectional and All-FVC honors for her season.

Second Team

Autumn Samples, Crystal Lake South, sr., F

Jillian Mueller, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Mackenzie McQuiston, Johnsburg, sr., F

Rylie Mensik, Dundee-Crown, so., F

Eva Samuelian, Burlington Central, sr., M

Rachel Mendlik, Richmond-Burton, sr., M

Emilia Arias, Dundee-Crown, sr., M

Sadie Quinn, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Addison Taege, Prairie Ridge, sr., D

Emersyn Fry, Burlington Central, sr., D

Taylor Labay, Richmond-Burton, sr., GK

Honorable Mention

Sydney Batts, Burlington Central, so., F

Lizzie Gray, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Wynne Oeffling, Johnsburg, sr., F

Yasmin Paredes, Harvard, jr., F

Kylie Parisi, McHenry, jr., F

Kalia Parris, Marian Central, fr., F

Maddie Seyller, Richmond-Burton, fr., F

Addison Schaffer, Crystal Lake Central, so., F

Elizabeth Smith, Johnsburg, so., F

Lizette Aquino, Harvard, fr., M

Elena Carlos, McHenry, sr., M

Maddie Cummings, Huntley, jr., M

Maddie Gray, Crystal Lake Central, sr., M

Kendalyn Grigg, Burlington Central, so., M

Natalee Henkel, Marian Central, fr., M

Amelia Ingebresten, Hampshire, sr. M

Sydney Kroening, Crystal Lake South, sr., M

Bri Maldonado, Richmond-Burton, sr., M

Isabella Mikey, Jacobs, sr., M

Natalie Morrow, Woodstock, sr., M

Jordan Otto, Richmond-Burton, sr., M

Sam Skerl, Cary-Grove, jr., M

Stella Splendoria, Woodstock North, jr., M

Rylee Butler, Burlington Central, sr., D

Zeda Deaver, Marian Central, fr., D

Carly Gorman, Crystal Lake South, sr., D

Shaylee Gough, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Paiton Hulata, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Chelsea Iles, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Kalissa Kaiser, Crystal Lake Central, sr., D

Mary Keane, Marian Central, sr., D

Jaci Laramie, Huntley, jr., D

Abby Miner, Marian Central, jr., D

Lily Novelle, Woodstock, jr., D

Abbey Ward, Woodstock North, fr., D

Anna Lingle, Marian Central, sr., GK

McKenzie Lorkowski, Burlington Central, so., GK

Ashley McAtee, Dundee-Crown, sr., GK

Valerie Sardelli, Woodstock sr., GK

Emma Svitak, Woodstock North, jr., GK