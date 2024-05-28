Girls soccer: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls soccer team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Field Player of the Year: Addison Rishling, Woodstock North
KRC Goalkeeper of the Year: Taylor Labay, Richmond-Burton
Richmond-Burton (8-0): Jordan Otto, sr., M; Bri Maldonado, sr., M; Layne Frericks, sr., F; Maddie Seyller, fr., F; Labay, sr.
Woodstock North (5-2): Rishling, sr., M; Abbey Ward, fr., D; Emma Svitak, jr., GK; Stella Splendoria, jr., M/D
Johnsburg (4-3): Mackenzie McQuiston, sr., F; Wynne Oeffling, sr., M; Elizabeth Smith, so., F; Lauren McQuiston, so., M
Woodstock (5-4): Lily Novelle, jr., M/D; Natalie Morrow, sr., M
Marengo (2-5): Keatyn Velasquez, sr., M; Maggie Hanson, fr., M; Kiley Brady, fr. M
Harvard (1-5): Lizette Aquino, fr., F/M; Yasmin Paredes, jr., F
Plano (0-6): Analia Ortiz, fr., F/M