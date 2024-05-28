May 28, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent Calendar

Girls soccer: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Woodstock North Addison Rishling, Richmond-Burton’s Taylor Labay earn player honors

By Michal Dwojak
Richmond-Burton's goalkeeper Taylor Labay makes a save during the Class 1A Dominican super-sectional between Willows Academy and Richmond-Burton HS in River Forest on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Richmond-Burton's goalkeeper Taylor Labay makes a save during Saturday's Class 1A Dominican Supersectional against Willows Academy at River Forest. Labay was named the Kishwaukee River Conference's Goalkeeper of the Year. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls soccer team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Field Player of the Year: Addison Rishling, Woodstock North

KRC Goalkeeper of the Year: Taylor Labay, Richmond-Burton

Richmond-Burton (8-0): Jordan Otto, sr., M; Bri Maldonado, sr., M; Layne Frericks, sr., F; Maddie Seyller, fr., F; Labay, sr.

Woodstock North (5-2): Rishling, sr., M; Abbey Ward, fr., D; Emma Svitak, jr., GK; Stella Splendoria, jr., M/D

Johnsburg (4-3): Mackenzie McQuiston, sr., F; Wynne Oeffling, sr., M; Elizabeth Smith, so., F; Lauren McQuiston, so., M

Woodstock (5-4): Lily Novelle, jr., M/D; Natalie Morrow, sr., M

Marengo (2-5): Keatyn Velasquez, sr., M; Maggie Hanson, fr., M; Kiley Brady, fr. M

Harvard (1-5): Lizette Aquino, fr., F/M; Yasmin Paredes, jr., F

Plano (0-6): Analia Ortiz, fr., F/M