Girls soccer: Richmond-Burton’s Layne Frericks commits to Indiana State

All the signs pointed to Indiana State for Richmond-Burton’s Layne Frericks.
Frericks, a senior, considered teams at all collegiate levels since she started her recruitment process, but in every detail, Indiana State had the clear advantage.
So why wait?
Frericks announced her commitment to the Sycamores on Monday.
“It felt like a really good fit for me,” Frericks said. “The coaches, the girls, where it’s located. Everything.”
I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play division 1 soccer at Indiana State University!! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and parents who have supported me throughout this journey!! @IndStSoccer @ImCollegeSoccer @FCW_ECNL @rbchs_soccer pic.twitter.com/6tmxd1fulN— Layne Frericks (@FrericksLayne) August 14, 2023
Frericks started talking to the Indiana State coaching staff during her junior year high school season. The staff saw Frericks compete at a showcase later and really liked the way she played.
Once she visited campus, her recruitment started to get clearer. Frericks loved the campus, its close location to her older sister Reese, who will start playing at Southern Indiana this year, and how relatively close it was to home.
The coaching staff and the Sycamore’s culture made a huge impression on her as well. She liked how nice the coaches were and how much the current players loved playing for the program.
Frericks considered schools like Eastern Illinois, Concordia University, St. Paul, University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Milikin and Southern Indiana, but Indiana State’s offer was too good to pass.
The Sycamores gave her an opportunity to play Division-I soccer.
“You really do club and everything just for that moment, picking a school is like the biggest decision you’re going to make when you’re a young kid,” Frericks said. “It felt really exciting.”
Frericks has been one of the top players in McHenry County since she started competing as a freshman. She’s been on the Northwest Herald’s all-area first team all three seasons and scored 55 goals during her career.
R-B coach Casey DeCaluwe thinks Frericks will be a perfect fit for Indiana State and that her game will translate well to college. Frericks’ physicality and 5-foot-7 frame will help keep up with the pace of D-I soccer while her footwork and ability to read the game will help her make a difference for Indiana State.
“She’s the ultimate competitor,” DeCaluwe said. “So I think she’s going to fit really well in the Division-I game.”
Frericks is excited to focus on playing soccer her senior season instead of deciding where she’ll go to college. She’s been a part of the Rockets’ recent run of success, playing in two supersectional matches and a state-title match in three seasons.
After helping R-B have historic seasons during her run, Frericks knows the goal of winning a state championship is the only thing left to do before heading out to Indiana State.
“We know what we want this year,” Frericks said. “We’ve made our point, we just want to keep on continuing on. We all want the same thing. I’m super excited.”