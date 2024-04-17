Crystal Lake South freshman Gracey LePage finds success on the pitch, track

Crystal Lake South freshman Gracey LePage, right, tries to earn possession of the ball in a match against Prairie Ridge this season. LePage has found success both on the pitch and the track for the Gators this season. Photo courtesy Tracey Bestmann

Some nights it’s hard to keep up with Crystal Lake South freshman Gracey LePage, on and off the field of play.

Monday night was a perfect example. LePage started her afternoon practicing with the girls soccer team as it prepared for three matches this week.

After a full practice, LePage quickly made her way up to McHenry for a track meet, where she finished second in the 400-meter run. LePage is new to the race and wanted to get in a competitive attempt before participating in the McHenry County Meet on Friday.

Nights like Monday might seem like a lot for any athlete, but LePage is grateful to represent her school in more than one sport this spring.

“I just see myself as a multisport athlete,” LePage said. “I wanted to do both. I just like competing for my school, so anything that would represent South.”

LePage didn’t think she’d be doing soccer and track heading into the spring. But after a competitive indoor track season where she set the school record in the 200 at 25.9 seconds, she figured why not do both?

LePage needed buy-ins from South girls soccer coach Cailtyn Dayton and girls track and field coach Matt Dunker. LePage knew how she could make it work after planning out a schedule to do indoor track and club soccer at the beginning of the new year.

Once the three worked out a plan where LePage would mostly practice with soccer team and warm up with the track team a couple of times during the week, there wasn’t a reason to say no.

“She doesn’t really let anything get in her way,” Dayton said. “She is the most competitive kid that I’ve ever coached. Anything that tries to get in the way of Gracey LePage, it better look out.”

LePage has had an immediate impact on both programs as a freshman. Heading into Tuesday, she leads the soccer team with 17 goals and has five assists, providing a boost for Dayton’s first year as Gators coach.

On the track, LePage is close to breaking the school’s outdoor 200 record of 26.6 seconds, and Dunker expects her to set the new low sometime this year. LePage still is trying to work through which other races she wants to compete in when it’s time for postseason meets, but Dunker is confident she’ll end up all-conference whichever she chooses to run.

“She’s a rare athlete that you want to be part of your program,” Dunker said. “That’s why I’m glad we can get her on two of them here at South.”

LePage knows taking care of her body, learning quickly and communication will be the key to success the rest of the spring. She makes sure to communicate what she plans to do each week with her coaches and lets them know if she’s feeling sore or needs a break.

Growth as a player on the pitch also will be key for LePage in the second half of the season as more teams become familiar with her. While LePage has enjoyed the early scoring success she’s found, she knows she needs to adapt her game in order for her team to succeed.

“I just have to grow as a player and understand that I can’t do everything at once,” LePage said. “It’s just incorporating my teammates, involving them and not wanting to do it all by myself.”

LePage hasn’t decided which matches and meets she’ll compete in when there are conflicts toward the end of the season. In her mind, there are some matches that are more important and vice versa.

But regardless of when, where and for whom she competes, LePage is competing at an electric pace.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much,” LePage said. “My coaches, my teammates are so supportive. They’re the best people to do this with.”