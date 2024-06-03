Girls soccer: McHenry County-area players, coaches earn 2024 IHSSCA honors

Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson takes a shot on goal in front of St. Ignatius College Prep's Quinn Urquhart during this season's Class 2A Deerfield Supersectional match at Deerfield High School. Anderson All-State honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association for a second straight season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A number of McHenry County-area girls soccer players and coaches earned honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) after this season.

The organization named Crystal Lake Central senior Olivia Anderson to her second straight All-State selection while Richmond-Burton senior Layne Frericks and Crystal Lake South freshman Gracey LePage earned their first. Tigers’ coach Sarah Fack was named the section six Coach of the Year for the second straight season while R-B’s Casey DeCaluwe earned the honor in section nine.

Burlington Central senior Eva Eva Samuelian and sophomore Mekenzie Rogers, Cary-Grove junior Morgan Csajaghy, Crystal Lake Central seniors Brooklynn Carlson, Addison Cleary and Sadie Quinn, Dundee-Crown senior Emilia Arias and sophomore Rylie Mensik, Huntley senior Gabi Farraj, Jacobs senior Isabella Mickey and junior Gabby Wojtarowicz, Prairie Ridge senior Addison Taege and Marian Central junior Adriana Wrzos each earned All-Sectional honors in section six.

Johnsburg seniors Mackenzie McQuiston and Wynne Oeffling and R-B seniors Taylor LaBay and Rachel Mendlik were named All-Sectional in section nine.

Richmond-Burton's Layne Frericks (19) fights Willows' Julia Lechner (11) fights for the ball during this past season's Class 1A Dominican Supersectional in River Forest. Frericks earned all-state honors from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association for this season. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Burlington Central senior Emersyn Fry and sophomore Kenzie Lorkowski, C-G junior Sam Skerl, South senior Autumn Samples, D-C junior Charlene Hernandez, Huntley junior Maddie Cummings, Jacobs junior Sam Diaz, PR senior Olivia McPheron and Marian junior Abby Miner each garnered honorable mention in section six. Johnsburg sophomore Elizabeth Smith earned the same honor in section nine.

In section six, Burlington Central senior Brianna Domaleczny, C-G senior Emily Larry, Crystal Lake Central senior Maddie Gray, South senior Mackenzie Resch, D-C senior Ashley McAtee, Hampshire senior Amelia Ingebretsen, Huntley senior Elizabeth Johnson, Jacobs, senior Isabella Mickey, PR senior Addison Taege and Marian senior Anna Lingle were all-academic selections. Johnsburg senior Wynne Oeffling and R-B senior Ella Pipes were named all-academic in section nine.

Burlington Central, senior Ellie Elders, C-G senior Madison Hoffman, Crystal Lake Central senior Kalissa Kaiser, South senior Brynn LeFevre, D-C senior Shanty Perez, Hampshire senior Isabelle Eckert, Huntley senior Alex Szydlowski, Jacobs senior Delaney Lukowski, PR senior Alison Storz and Marian senior Mary Keane earned all-sectional sportsmanship selections in section six while Johnsburg senior Kaylee Fouke and R-B senior Jordan Otto earned the same honor in section nine.