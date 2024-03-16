Huntley gives Hope no hope in opener; Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, March 16

BASEBALL

Huntley 2, Chicago Hope 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders’ Malachi Paplanus and Mason Leske combined for a one-hitter as they beat the Eagles in their season opener on Saturday.

Huntley scraped up its two runs without an RBI, which was enough for Paplanus and Leske, who combined for 11 strikeouts.

Paplanus struck out seven batters over four innings, allowing one hit. Leske finished with four strikeouts over the last three innings against Hope, which was a Class 1A supersectional team last season.

Huntley’s AJ Putty led off with a hit, advanced on TJ Jakubowski’s bunt single and scored on an error in the first.

Jason Wolter, running for Putty in the fifth, scored on a wild pitch for Huntley’s second run.

Woodstock 20, Belvidere 9: At Belvidere, Trevor Cote was 4 for 6 with four RBIs batting and finished off two scoreless relief innings as the Blue Streaks (2-1) beat the Bucs in a nonconference game.

Cote had a triple among his four hits. Tyler Beckman was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Max Haggerty was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and Logan Wisner was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Haggerty and Wisner both scored three times.

Crystal Lake South 19, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, CJ Regillio has three homers and 11 RBIs in two games to open the season as the Gators (2-0) rolled past the Rockets (3-1).

Regillio hit a pair of grand slams in Friday’s 14-2 win over Boylan and ripped a three-run shot in the second on Saturday.

Dayton Murphy was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs, James Carlson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Liam Sullivan was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs and Xander Shevchenko was 2 for 4 with three runs.

Ray Hannemann led R-B with a hit and two RBIs.

Hampshire 23, Marengo 2: At Marengo, Dom Borecky, Anthony Karbowski and Wilson Wemhoff each knocked in three runs as the Whip-Purs (1-0) defeated the Indians (3-2) in a nonconference game.

Borecky, Karbowski and Wemhoff all were 2 for 3. Calen Scheider was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Ari Fivelson was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Wauconda 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (1-2) took advantage of 13 walks from Bulldogs pitchers in their nonconference win.

Central pitchers John Gariepy and Carter Kelley walked only one batter. Gariepy whiffed six batters in four innings, Kelley struck out four in the final three innings.

Rhett Ozment had an RBI double for the Tigers, while Connor Gibour and Tommy Korn each had an RBI.

McHenry 17, Johnsburg 0: At McHenry, the Warriors (1-0) opened their new stadium on the main campus in style with 14 hits in a nonconference win over the Skyhawks (0-3).

Payton Sensabaugh was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs, Kyle Maness was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Donovan Christman knocked in three runs.

Ryan Nagel was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Warriors.

Brandon Shannon struck out five Johnsburg hitters over three innings and allowed one hit for the victory.

Harvard 19, Auburn 1: At Rockford, Adam Cooke homered and drove in four runs as the Hornets (4-2) ripped out 15 hits to beat the Knights in a nonconference game.

Logan Nulle was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Ryan Bennett was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Keon Wanland was 2 for 2 with an RBI. All three of them each had a double and triple.

Bennett threw four scoreless innings and struck out seven for the win.

Jacobs 11, Batavia 1: At Batavia, Gage Martin was 2 for 4 with a double and five RBIs as the Golden Eagles (1-0) got a win over the Bulldogs in their season opener.

Paulie Rudolph homered and knocked in three runs, Nathan Gerritsen was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Brandon Koth and Andrew Deegan each had two hits and an RBI.

Kaden Wagenaar struck out seven over three innings and Braden Behrens finished with three scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Harlem 9, Dundee-Crown 8: At Machesney Park, the Huskies scored a run in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off victory in a nonconference win over the Chargers (0-2).

Hayden Demarsh was 3 for 5 with a double and homer and three RBIs for D-C. Cam Schmeisser was 2 for 5, Jared Russell was 2 for 6 and scored twice and Jacob Guyon and Jacob Toms were both 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Chargers.

Conant 9, Prairie Ridge 8: At Hoffman Estates, the Wolves (1-1) fell to the Cougars in their nonconference game.

SOFTBALL

Johnsburg 10-19, Crystal Lake South 5-17: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (2-1) scored 29 runs as they swept the Gators (0-2) in their nonconference doubleheader.

Kayla Riener had seven hits and six RBIs in the two games.

Johnsburg got three RBIs from Chloe Larson and two from Ally Weston in the first game. In the second game, Nicole Jihlavec was 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Joree Tibbs dove in three and Ella Smith knocked in two in the second game.

South’s Stephanie Lesnewski had seven RBIs in the two games. Dana Skorich had four RBIs in the second game and Ella Nawracaj and Amerlia Cervantes each drove in three.

Woodstock North 4-9, Grayslake Central 1-11: At Grayslake, Jo Jo Vermett and Georgia Sedlack combined for a two-hitter as the Thunder (2-2) split with the Rams in nonconference action.

Vermett struck out seven over four innings, while Sedlack fanned three over the final three. Addison Salazar was 4 for 4 with an RBI, Vermett was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Allyson Schaid was 2 for 3 with one RBI in the first game.

Madalynn Nordahl was 3 for 4 with an RBI in the second game, Emily Maxwell was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Schaid was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Yorkville 11, Burlington Central 3: At Yorkville, Anna Sanders was 3 for 3 with an RBI as the Rockets (1-1-1) fell to the Foxes in their nonconference game.

Mei Shirokowa had an RBI for Central.

Barrington 12, Jacobs 2: At Barrington, Ashley Jedlowski doubled and scored for the Golden Eagles (0-1) in their nonconference loss to the Broncos.

Jianna Tanada had an RBI single for Jacobs.

Harvard 7, Belvidere 0: At Harvard, Nayeli Sanchez threw five strong innings and Tallulah Eichholz finished the shutout for the Hornets (1-2) in their nonconference win over the Bucs.

Sanchez struck out five and allowed one hit, Eichholz struck out all six batters she faced.

Kristi Knop was 4 for 4 wth two RBIs, Britta Livdahl had two RBIs and Meadow Jader was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Marengo 11, North Boone 1: At Marengo, Alyssa Pollnow, Lilly Kunzer and Gabby Christopher all homered for the second game on Saturday as the Indians (3-0) beat the Vikings in five innings.

Kunzer drove in three runs and struck out five for the win. Christopher knocked in two runs and Pollnow also had two RBIs. Kylee Jensen added an RBI and a 2 for 3 game.

Marengo 11, Lakes 4: At Marengo, the Indians got two homers from Pollnow and one each from Kunzer and Christopher as they beat the Eagles.

Pollnow knocked in five runs and Kunzer drove in three. Marissa Young was 3 for 4.

Josza Christiansen struck out nine over six innings and allowed two earned runs for the win. Kunzer struck out all three batters in the seventh.

Richmond-Burton 16, Regina Dominican 0: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz threw 37 strikes in 45 pitches for a four-inning perfect game as the Rockets (2-1) beat the Panthers.

Holtz was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Rebecca Lanz was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Madison Kunzer was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs.

Holtz struck out eight of the 12 outs she recorded.

Buffalo Grove 5, Dundee-Crown 3: At Buffalo Grove, the Bison scored two in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over the Chargers (1-1).

McKayla Anderson threw a complete game, striking out 13 for the Chargers. Anderson was 3 for 4 at the plate and knocked in two of D-C’s runs. Brianna Hamblen had the other RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Richmond-Burton 6, Round Lake 1: At Richmond, Layne Frericks and Bri Maldonado scored two goals each as the Rockets (1-1-1) defeated the Panthers in a nonconference game.

Mackenzie Ragusca and Jordan Otto had R-B’s other goals. Nicole Mendlick had two assists, Frericks and Otto each had one and Blake Frericks had another.

Taylor LaBay had two saves in goal for R-B.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Plainfield North 1: At St. Charles, Paiton Hulata, Olivia Anderson and Peyton McMahon each scored in a penalty-kick shootout as Central won a battle of Tigers at St. Charles East’s Rose Augsburg-Drach Invitational.

Lizzie Gray scored in regulation off Brooklynn Carlson’s assist for Central. Addison Clearly had five saves in regulation and two saves on PK kicks in the shootout.

Johnsburg 6 Prairie Ridge 0: At the Wauconda Quadrangular, Elizabeth Smith scored twice as the Skyhawks (2-1) beat the Wolves to take second in the tournament.

Mckenzie McQuiston, Lauren McQuiston, Aliyah Anderson and Elaina Moss also scored for Johnsburg. Lauren McQuiston had two assists, while Mckenzie McQuiston, Wynne Oeffling and Charlie Eastland each had one.

Johnsburg goalkeeper Kiara Welch had four saves.

Schaumburg 3, Crystal Lake South 1: At Schaumburg, Gracey LePage scored the lone goal for the Gators (1-1) in a nonconference loss to the Saxons (2-0).

Jacobs 4, Grayslake North 3: At Grayslake, Gabby Wojtarowicz scored three goals and assisted on another as the Golden Eagles defeated the Knights in a nonconference game.

Izzy Farias had Jacobs’ other goal and Avery Maloney had two assists. Nia Sobota made five saves in goal for Jacobs.

Dundee-Crown 5, Bloom 0: At Chicago Heights, Rylie Mensik scored three goals as the Chargers (3-0) defeated the Blazing Trojans in their nonconference game.

Emilia Arias, Lynette Morales and Mackenzie Lessner had the other goals for D-C. Lessner and Mensik each had an assist.

Ashley McAtee had four saves in goal for the Chargers.

Stevenson 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Patriots handed the Red Raiders (0-1) a nonconference loss in their season opener.

Maddie Lackovic had six saves in the first half for Huntley and Ashlyn Grabs had five in the second.

GIRLS LACROSSE

York 17, Crystal Lake Central co-op 7: At Elmhurst, Anna Starr scored five goals and Fiona Lemke had the other two as the Tigers fell to the Duchesses.