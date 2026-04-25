Marquette Academy’s 44th annual May Merriment set for May 9 in Ottawa

2026 May Merriment chairs Matt and Sarah Bullock, Nicole and Joe Killelea and honorary chairs Sandy and Jake Killelea (Photo provided by Julie Verona )

Marquette Academy will hold its 44th annual “Wanderlust: A Night Around the World” May Merriment Saturday, May 9, at the Knights of Columbus/Rivers Edge Event Center, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa.

The event is the academy’s largest fundraiser and brings together parents, alumni and community supporters. The fundraiser’s proceeds will support the academy’s financial aid, operational needs and school improvements. The theme of May Merriment is “Wanderlust.”

The 2026 May Merriment will be chaired by Matt and Sarah Bullock, Nicole and Joe Killelea and honorary chairs Sandy and Jake Killelea.

The event includes a dinner, an auction, and a Big Cash Raffle featuring a $25,000 grand prize and five additional cash prizes. Raffle tickets cost $100. To buy tickets, visit bidpal.net/mmm44, Marquette Academy families or the school’s campuses. Dinner tickets cost $125. To buy tickets, visit bidpal.net/mmm44.

For more information, visit bidpal.net/mmm44.