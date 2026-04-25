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Morris Herald-News

Grundy County Speedway season kicks off May 2

Renee Farren, in the 44 car, and Randy Weeze, in the 1 car, battle during a street stock heat race.

Renee Farren, in the 44 car, and Randy Weeze, in the 1 car, battle during a street stock heat race. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway, from Goodaker Photography)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Speedway’s season will begin Saturday, May 2, and for the second season in a row, it’ll be a NASCAR sanctioned track.

Big 8 Style Late Models, Mid Ams, Street Stocks and Pure Stocks will all compete under the NASCAR banner yet again this year, meaning drivers can earn NASCAR national, regional and state points along with competing in the weekly series structure.

According to a Thursday news release, eligible drivers will have the chance to contend for the NASCAR Rookie of the Year program, too, giving first-year drivers a chance to showcase their talent on a larger stage.

The news release said Big 8 Style Late Models have a nine-race schedule, Mid Ams have a 15-race schedule, Street Stocks have a 15-race schedule, and Pure Stocks have a 17-race schedule.

The season will kick off Saturday, May 2 with the Cabin Fever Series Opener. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $8 for kids ages 12 to 17, and children 11 and under are free.

Races for the rest of may include First Responder Night on Friday, May 8, the Wayne Carter Classic on Saturday, May 9, Armed Forces Night on Friday, May 15, $5 Family Fun Night on Friday, May 22, and the Sixers Special on Friday, May 29.

The Grundy County Speedway is located at 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris.

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Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News