Spanish students compete in cultural interpretation contest Saturday

The Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese will host the 2026 Cultural Interpretation Contest Saturday, May 2, in LaSalle-Peru Township High School’s Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium (Shaw Local News Network)

The Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese will host the 2026 Cultural Interpretation Contest beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 2 in La Salle-Peru Township High School’s Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The competition features Illinois Valley Spanish students performing in various categories including poetry recitation, vocal and instrumental music, dance and art projects. The performances will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Food will be available to buy from the Foreign Language Club.

The cultural competition will encourage students to practice Spanish and explore cultural traditions outside the classroom.