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Spanish students compete in cultural interpretation contest Saturday

LP High School hosts Northern Illinois chapter event featuring poetry, music and dance

The main entrance of La Salle-Peru Township High school today. Under the master plan, the clock tower and auditorium will remain the same. Under the master plans, students and staff will not have to travel outdoors during the school day (for certain classes) to create a safer learning environment.

The Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese will host the 2026 Cultural Interpretation Contest Saturday, May 2, in LaSalle-Peru Township High School’s Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium (Shaw Local News Network)

By Kate Santillan

The Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese will host the 2026 Cultural Interpretation Contest beginning at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 2 in La Salle-Peru Township High School’s Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

The competition features Illinois Valley Spanish students performing in various categories including poetry recitation, vocal and instrumental music, dance and art projects. The performances will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Food will be available to buy from the Foreign Language Club.

The cultural competition will encourage students to practice Spanish and explore cultural traditions outside the classroom.

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