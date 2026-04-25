Polo Farmers Market starts May 2, will take place every Thursday and Saturday

The Polo Farmers Market has expanded and will now be open on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Polo marketplace.
The market’s start date is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The marketplace is located in the pavilion area just south of Shell on state Route 26/Division Avenue.
Local artists, bakers, crafters, farmers and growers will be offering their homegrown, homemade and home-raised products.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, call Beth Green at 815-299-1416.