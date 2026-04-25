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Ogle County News

Polo Farmers Market starts May 2, will take place every Thursday and Saturday

Beth Green of Earl-E Green Gardens of Polo, rearranges flowers at her booth at the Polo Farmer's Market on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The market is held each Thursday, 3-6 p.m., weather permitting, at the Pavilion located on the southeast corner of South Division and Buffalo Street.

Beth Green of Earl-E Green Gardens of Polo, rearranges flowers at her booth at the Polo Farmer's Market on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The market is held each Thursday, 3-6 p.m., weather permitting, at the Pavilion located on the southeast corner of South Division and Buffalo Street. (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Polo Farmers Market has expanded and will now be open on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Polo marketplace.

The market’s start date is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The marketplace is located in the pavilion area just south of Shell on state Route 26/Division Avenue.

Local artists, bakers, crafters, farmers and growers will be offering their homegrown, homemade and home-raised products.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, call Beth Green at 815-299-1416.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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