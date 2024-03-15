Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz knocks in 6 goals in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday

Girls soccer

Jacobs 10, Jefferson 3: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles’ Gabby Wojtarowicz scored six goals and added an assist in their win. Bella Mickey added a hat trick for Jacobs (2-0), Delaney Lukowski had a goal and two assists while Hailey Kemble made four saves in net.

Marian Central 1, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, the Hurricane’s Adriana Wrzos scored in the first half off a pass from Zeda Deaver to help them win their season opener. Anna Lingle made three saves in net.

McHenry 4, Woodstock North 1: At McHenry, Kylie Parisi scored four goals to help the Warriors pick up their first win of the season. Makenna Harvey made five saves in net for McHenry (1-1).

Richmond-Burton 2, Grant 2: At Richmond, Layne Frericks and Maddie Seyller each scored for the Rockets (0-1-1) to help them pick up a draw.

Belvidere North 3, Burlington Central 1: At Belvidere, the Rockets couldn’t pick up their first win of the season. Mekenzie Rogers scored for Central (0-2-1) in the loss.

Wauconda 4, Prairie Ridge 0: At the Wauconda Quad, the Wolves (0-2) couldn’t hold on in their nonconference matchup.

Johnsburg 2, Vernon Hills 1: At the Wauconda Quad, Devynn Michel knocked in the game-winning goal in the second half to lead the Skyhawks to their first win of the season.

Michel scored the game winner for Johnsburg (1-1) off a shot from 35 yards out that snuck in the top corner of the net. McKenzie McQuiston scored in the first half of an assist from Aliyah Anderson while Kiara Welch came in as goalkeeper and made 14 saves.

Baseball

Barrington 7, Cary-Grove 4: At Cary, the Trojans couldn’t hold on to a 4-0 lead in their nonconference matchup. Jacob Duvall drove in three runs off a home run in the third inning for C-G (1-1).

Trojans starter Charlie Taczy threw 3 ⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs on one hits with three strikeouts.

Boys lacrosse

Glenbard North 10, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carol Stream, the Chargers (0-2) dropped their second game of the season.

Conant 18, Marian Central 3: At Hoffman Estates, the Hurricanes (0-2) fell in their road matchup.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Carmel 4: At Mundelein, Anna Starr and Colleen Dunlea each scored four goals to lead the Tigers to a nonconference win. Fiona Lemke and Ella Trudeau each added two goals for Central (2-0).

Huntley 13, Mundelein 9: At Huntley, opened the season with a home win.