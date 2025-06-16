Which northern Illinois towns have enacted a 1% grocery tax? Check our list

Many Illinois communities are adding back a 1% grocery tax that will otherwise expire on Jan. 1, 2026. (Megann Horstead)

Illinois communities that want to keep a 1% grocery tax after the state’s tax expires have to act soon to put their own laws on the books. More than 200 communities in the state already have chosen to do so, with many more considering it.

When is the deadline to opt in?

State lawmakers and Gov. JB Pritzker decided to end a 1% grocery tax that benefited local towns. The statewide tax will go away Jan. 1, but the state gave communities until Oct. 1 to put their own grocery taxes on the books that would take effect next year.

Local City Councils and Village Boards must pass an ordinance to that effect and send a certified copy to the Illinois Department of Revenue, postmarked by Oct. 1, a department spokesperson said.

Many communities beyond what’s on the list have indicated they were looking at the local tax.

How many have opted in?

As of June 11, 219 municipalities have enacted a local grocery tax, according to Department of Revenue records. Illinois has 1,295 municipalities, according to the comptroller’s website.

Here’s a look at the municipalities in several northern Illinois counties that have chosen to add the tax.

Note: Communities that fall into more than one county are listed under all relevant counties. Some towns could be missing if they have not yet reported their tax to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Alsip

Barrington

Bedford Park

Berwyn

Blue Island

Bridgeview

Buffalo Grove

Burbank

Chicago Heights

Cicero

Crestwood

Deer Park

Des Plaines

East Dundee

Elk Grove Village

Evergreen Park

Forest View

Glencoe

Hanover Park

Harwood Heights

Hickory Hills

Hinsdale

Hoffman Estates

Justice

LaGrange Park

Lyons

Markham

Melrose Park

Morton Grove

Norridge

Oak Lawn

Palatine

Park Ridge

Prospect Heights

Richton Park

River Forest

Rolling Meadows

Schaumburg

South Barrington

Stickney

Wheeling

Woodridge

DeKalb County

Genoa

Shabbona

Carbon Hill

Diamond

Minooka

Seneca

Coal City

Colona

Galva

Chebanse

Jo Daviess County

Elizabeth

Stockton

Chebanse

Bannockburn

Barrington

Buffalo Grove

Deer Park

Grayslake

Hainesville

Hawthorn Woods

Highwood

Kildeer

Lake Zurich

Park City

Wheeling

Davis Junction

Rock Island County

Milan

Moline

Rapids City

Rock Island

Crete

Diamond

Minooka

Shorewood

Wilmington

Woodridge



