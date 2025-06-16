Which northern Illinois towns have enacted a 1% grocery tax? Check our list

Illinois communities that want to keep a 1% grocery tax after the state’s tax expires have to act soon to put their own laws on the books. More than 200 communities in the state already have chosen to do so, with many more considering it.
When is the deadline to opt in?
State lawmakers and Gov. JB Pritzker decided to end a 1% grocery tax that benefited local towns. The statewide tax will go away Jan. 1, but the state gave communities until Oct. 1 to put their own grocery taxes on the books that would take effect next year.
Local City Councils and Village Boards must pass an ordinance to that effect and send a certified copy to the Illinois Department of Revenue, postmarked by Oct. 1, a department spokesperson said.
Many communities beyond what’s on the list have indicated they were looking at the local tax.
How many have opted in?
As of June 11, 219 municipalities have enacted a local grocery tax, according to Department of Revenue records. Illinois has 1,295 municipalities, according to the comptroller’s website.
Here’s a look at the municipalities in several northern Illinois counties that have chosen to add the tax.
Note: Communities that fall into more than one county are listed under all relevant counties. Some towns could be missing if they have not yet reported their tax to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Bureau County
Carroll County
Cook County
- Alsip
- Barrington
- Bedford Park
- Berwyn
- Blue Island
- Bridgeview
- Buffalo Grove
- Burbank
- Chicago Heights
- Cicero
- Crestwood
- Deer Park
- Des Plaines
- East Dundee
- Elk Grove Village
- Evergreen Park
- Forest View
- Glencoe
- Hanover Park
- Harwood Heights
- Hickory Hills
- Hinsdale
- Hoffman Estates
- Justice
- LaGrange Park
- Lyons
- Markham
- Melrose Park
- Morton Grove
- Norridge
- Oak Lawn
- Palatine
- Park Ridge
- Prospect Heights
- Richton Park
- River Forest
- Rolling Meadows
- Schaumburg
- South Barrington
- Stickney
- Wheeling
- Woodridge
- DeKalb County
- Genoa
- Shabbona
DuPage County
- Batavia: Read coverage here
- Carol Stream
- Clarendon Hills
- Downers Grove
- Elk Grove Village
- Hanover Park
- Hinsdale
- Glen Ellyn
- Westmont
- Wheaton: Read coverage here
- Woodridge
Grundy County
Henry County
- Coal City
- Colona
- Galva
Iroquois County
- Chebanse
- Jo Daviess County
- Elizabeth
- Stockton
Kane County
- Algonquin: Read coverage here
- Batavia: Read coverage here
- Burlington
- East Dundee
- Elburn
- Hampshire
- Huntley
- Montgomery
- North Aurora
- Pingree Grove
- South Elgin
- Sugar Grove
Kankakee County
- Chebanse
Kendall County
- Minooka
- Montgomery
- Yorkville: Read coverage here
Lake County
- Bannockburn
- Barrington
- Buffalo Grove
- Deer Park
- Grayslake
- Hainesville
- Hawthorn Woods
- Highwood
- Kildeer
- Lake Zurich
- Park City
- Wheeling
La Salle County
Lee County
McHenry County
- Algonquin: Read coverage here
- Bull Valley
- Huntley: Read coverage here
- Marengo: Read coverage here
- Spring Grove
- Wonder Lake
Ogle County
- Davis Junction
Rock Island County
- Milan
- Moline
- Rapids City
- Rock Island
Whiteside County
Will County
- Crete
- Diamond
- Minooka
- Shorewood
- Wilmington
- Woodridge