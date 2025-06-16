June 16, 2025
Which northern Illinois towns have enacted a 1% grocery tax? Check our list

Deadline is Oct.1 for towns to add back what state is taking away next year

By Claire O'Brien
Condiments and canned goods line the shelves on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at DeKalb Fresh Market, 615 Oak St., DeKalb. Increased tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump's administration could impact local shoppers and businesses, including the price of groceries, experts have said.

Many Illinois communities are adding back a 1% grocery tax that will otherwise expire on Jan. 1, 2026. (Megann Horstead)

Illinois communities that want to keep a 1% grocery tax after the state’s tax expires have to act soon to put their own laws on the books. More than 200 communities in the state already have chosen to do so, with many more considering it.

When is the deadline to opt in?

State lawmakers and Gov. JB Pritzker decided to end a 1% grocery tax that benefited local towns. The statewide tax will go away Jan. 1, but the state gave communities until Oct. 1 to put their own grocery taxes on the books that would take effect next year.

Local City Councils and Village Boards must pass an ordinance to that effect and send a certified copy to the Illinois Department of Revenue, postmarked by Oct. 1, a department spokesperson said.

Many communities beyond what’s on the list have indicated they were looking at the local tax.

How many have opted in?

As of June 11, 219 municipalities have enacted a local grocery tax, according to Department of Revenue records. Illinois has 1,295 municipalities, according to the comptroller’s website.

Here’s a look at the municipalities in several northern Illinois counties that have chosen to add the tax.

Note: Communities that fall into more than one county are listed under all relevant counties. Some towns could be missing if they have not yet reported their tax to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Bureau County

Carroll County

Cook County

  • Alsip
  • Barrington
  • Bedford Park
  • Berwyn
  • Blue Island
  • Bridgeview
  • Buffalo Grove
  • Burbank
  • Chicago Heights
  • Cicero
  • Crestwood
  • Deer Park
  • Des Plaines
  • East Dundee
  • Elk Grove Village
  • Evergreen Park
  • Forest View
  • Glencoe
  • Hanover Park
  • Harwood Heights
  • Hickory Hills
  • Hinsdale
  • Hoffman Estates
  • Justice
  • LaGrange Park
  • Lyons
  • Markham
  • Melrose Park
  • Morton Grove
  • Norridge
  • Oak Lawn
  • Palatine
  • Park Ridge
  • Prospect Heights
  • Richton Park
  • River Forest
  • Rolling Meadows
  • Schaumburg
  • South Barrington
  • Stickney
  • Wheeling
  • Woodridge
  • DeKalb County
  • Genoa
  • Shabbona

DuPage County

Grundy County

Henry County

  • Coal City
  • Colona
  • Galva

Iroquois County

  • Chebanse
  • Jo Daviess County
  • Elizabeth
  • Stockton

Kane County

Kankakee County

  • Chebanse

Kendall County

Lake County

La Salle County

Lee County

McHenry County

Ogle County

  • Davis Junction

Rock Island County

  • Milan
  • Moline
  • Rapids City
  • Rock Island

Whiteside County

Will County


Claire O'Brien

Claire O'Brien is a reporter who focuses on Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo and the McHenry County Board. Feel free to email her at cobrien@shawmedia.com.