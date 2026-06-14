Ottawa Family Pride Fest sees record-breaking attendance

Erin Wilson waves Pride flag whilst walking in the 5th annual Ottawa Family Pride Festival parade on June 13, 2026 on Lasalle St. in Ottawa. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Rainbow flags and apparel filled the parks and streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday as folks showed up from all over the Illinois Valley for Family Pride Fest.

This was the fest’s 5th year in town, and at least 20,000 people showed up throughout the day to partake in the wide variety of activities the fest had to offer this year.

Organizer Dylan Conmy estimated that roughly 22,500 people showed up, based on sales statistics from vendors.

“I left the park on Saturday with a sense of pride in what we accomplished,” Conmy said. “We broke all new records, welcomed new friends and heard a multitude of stories from folks of all ages about how they felt seen.”

“Every year, Ottawa Pride grows, and every year, I find myself inspired by everyone that fills Downtown.”

Lea Anne Stoughton, a vendor and Humankind Initiative board member, said having a large Pride festival in a rural community like Ottawa is meaningful for people who may not always feel accepted or supported.

“The Humankind Initiative and Ottawa Family Pride Festival are important for this community because it shows people they are not alone,” she said. “Even if you’re not someone who is going to come to Pride yourself, you can still see that it’s happening and that there are people out there who love you, support you and are going to fight for you.”

Open Table United Church of Christ members Judy Ilgen and Marshall David WahlstromHelgren said they have attended the Ottawa Family Pride Festival since it began five years ago and have watched it grow significantly.

“The first year, I want to say there were probably around 1,000 people,” Ilgen said. “Last year, it was around 7,000 to 8,000 people, and I think they were expecting even more this year. It’s just continued to grow every year.”

Ilgen said the festival’s success is especially meaningful in a rural community.

“We have people from the whole Illinois Valley and even farther away,” she said. “Ten years ago, this area wasn’t nearly as open as it is now. It’s become much more welcoming.”

Wahlstrom-Helgren said this year’s event also felt different because there appeared to be no protesters.

“This year has probably been better than previous years because we haven’t seen any protesters,” Wahlstrom-Helgren said. “In past years, there were incidents where police had to get involved, but this year there’s been none that we’ve seen or heard about.”

Wahlstrom-Helgren said the festival aligns closely with Open Table United Church of Christ’s mission of inclusion and acceptance.

“It helps people feel empowered to be themselves,” Wahlstrom-Helgren said. “People don’t have to be afraid or feel like they have to hide who they are. They can be who they truly are at heart.”