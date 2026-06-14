Troy Fire Protection District rescues baby bunny from storms

A first responder from the Troy Fire Protection District snuggles a baby bunny paramedics found in their ambulance bay on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo Provided by the Troy )

The Troy Fire Protection District conducted an unconventional rescue during this week’s severe storms in Shorewood.

The TFPD shared on Facebook, that during the storms Wednesday, its paramedics and Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet emergency nurses discovered a lost baby bunny in their ambulance bay.

“A baby bunny, believed to have been swept up in the strong winds, was found taking shelter beneath a Troy ambulance during the height of the storm,” according to the Facebook post explained.

The emergency nurses and paramedics worked to retrieve the bunny from under the ambulance and “kept it warm and dry” until the weather conditions improved.

Paramedics and emergency nurses work to coax a baby bunny out from under an ambulance at the Troy Fire Protection District on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo Provided by Troy Fire Protection District)

After the storms, the staff found its nest and released the bunny back into its natural habitat to be reunited with its family.

“Not every call for help comes over the radio, but we’re glad this story had a good outcome,” the department said on social media, while extending thanks to the Saint Joseph Medical Center team for their assistance in the wildlife rescue.