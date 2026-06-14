Community Pulse: St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 and the role it plays in Coal City’s school district

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This passage serves as a foundation of the United States. These words were penned in the Declaration of Independence, a document formally adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

The purpose and meaning of the Declaration of Independence, along with other historical documents and significant periods in our nation’s history, are taught in our schools. Students are required to complete courses in U.S. history for graduation, as well as develop an understanding of the Constitution, civics, government, and the proper respect for and disposal of the American flag.

Here in Coal City, these historically important documents and time periods are taught by a staff of highly qualified educators and oftentimes supplemented through guest lectures and demonstrations that include presentations by military veterans aligned with St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The Coal City Community Unit 1 School District is grateful for the role St. Juvin Post 1336 plays within our schools. Its youth education programs foster patriotism and citizenship at all age levels. Not only do members of Post 1336 address our high school students on their Vietnam experiences, they conduct flag etiquette programs that reach our fourth and fifth graders, and our middle school students are provided an opportunity to participate in the national VFW sponsored Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest promoting patriotism.

Providing students with local perspectives and first-person accounts on various eras in our nation’s history brings the message of history to life and not just as a collection of dates and events, but a lived experience that continues to shape our communities.

As our nation prepares to celebrate its Semiquincentennial, it is the perfect time to reflect on our past, promote our future, and honor the contributions of all Americans.

On that note, our school district is excited to be a part of “America 250: A Coal City Salute,” a community-wide celebration taking place on Saturday, June 20.

The Village of Coal City and its Coaler DRIVE: Festivals and Events Committee is preparing to celebrate our nation’s 250th Anniversary in a big way—parade,

entertainment, contests, and activities for all ages. Visit tinyurl.com/coalcity250celebration and the Coaler DRIVE Facebook page for more information on the various activities.

The day-long celebration will conclude with drone and fireworks displays at Coal City High School. We are excited to welcome the community to the high school for this unique event celebrating our nation’s past, present and future.

The planning committee has also arranged for a performance by the Coal City Community Choir and concert by the Joliet American Legion Band under the direction of Mike Fiske. Coincidentally, the band is observing its 80th Anniversary this year.

Coal City High School will open to the public at 8 p.m. for the evening activities. The program will begin with the presentation of colors by the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Joliet ahead of the choir and band presentations beginning at 9 p.m. at the high school stadium. The drone show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks accompanied by the American Legion Band are set to begin around 9:45 p.m.

The Coal City School District is grateful for the opportunity to participate in this historic celebration of our nation’s 250th Anniversary. We are especially thankful for the people who support our schools and help make our community a wonderful place to live, work, and pursue the three fundamental principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence—life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.