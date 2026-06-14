La Salle County crop report: June 1-7 — Farmers welcome rain after dry stretch

Heavy weekend rains brought relief to La Salle County farmers after a dry stretch, though the uneven downpours created new challenges across the region. (The Times)

Heavy weekend rains brought relief to La Salle County farmers after a dry stretch, though the uneven downpours created new challenges across the region.

Rainfall varied significantly, ranging from 0.5 inches in Serena to 3 inches near Rutland, with some areas receiving even more. The spotty nature of the storms left some fields ponded and caused debris to accumulate in waterways and ditches.

“It was very dry and we got what we were asking for, many a little bit too much,” Ken Bernard of Grand Ridge said. “It came down so hard and fast that I have never seen it pond up in the fields like it did.”

Corn stalks from last year piled up in fields, waterways, and road ditches, potentially damaging growing crops. Farmers are assessing the extent of damage from the heavy rainfall.

Despite the challenges, fieldwork progressed during the week. Most farmers completed herbicide applications on corn and soybeans. Side-dress nitrogen applications on corn are largely finished, though some remain challenging due to wet conditions. First-cutting hay operations are underway, with yields varying across the county.

Early-planted corn is over knee-high and shading rows, while soybeans are developing well. Wheat fields are turning earlier than in previous years, with little disease pressure from the dry weather preceding the rains.

Farmers are considering second-crop soybeans as an option given current moisture levels.

Grain markets declined during the reporting week, adding pressure as input costs remain elevated.

Rainfall for the week (June 1-7):

• Serena: 0.5 inches

• Mendota: 2 inches

• Marseilles: 1.25 inches

• Grand Ridge: 2.2 inches

• Rutland: 3 inches

Crop Report provided by LaSalle County Farm Bureau