Friends reimagine Dixon’s Reagan Run medal tradition

Anthony Venier of Venier Jewelers and his friend, Evan Hackbarth, collaborated to create a completely redesigned Reagan Run medal, bringing a fresh vision to one of the event’s most recognizable traditions. (Photo provided by Reagan Run 5K Committee)

For years, participants in the Reagan Run have crossed the finish line and received medals that were engraved by Venier Jewelers in Dixon.

As a longtime supporter of the event, the family-owned jewelry store has played a small role in helping commemorate the achievements of thousands of runners.

This year, that tradition continues, but with a new look.

Anthony Venier of Venier Jewelers and his friend Evan Hackbarth collaborated to create a completely redesigned Reagan Run medal, bringing a fresh vision to one of the event’s most recognizable traditions.

“Venier Jewelers has engraved the Reagan Run medals for years,” Venier said. “As we looked at the medals over time, we felt it might be time for an updated design, something that better reflected the significance of the event and the pride people feel when they cross the finish line.”

The idea quickly grew from a simple redesign into a creative project rooted in local history and community pride.

Venier and Hackbarth spent months discussing concepts, sketching ideas, and refining details. Their goal was to create a medal that felt less like a standard race award and more like a commemorative keepsake that participants would be proud to display.

“We wanted the medal to tell a story,” Hackbarth said. “The Reagan Run isn’t just another race. It’s an event that’s deeply connected to Dixon and to President Reagan’s legacy. We wanted the design to reflect that.”

The pair worked through multiple concepts before settling on a final design inspired by Reagan’s connection to Dixon and the traditions that have made the race a staple of the community. Every element – from the shape of the medal to the artwork and ribbon – was carefully considered.

“There were a lot of conversations and revisions along the way,” Venier said. “We kept asking ourselves what would make someone look at this medal years from now and immediately remember their experience at the Reagan Run.”

The project also provided an opportunity for two friends to contribute to an event they have long admired.

“Dixon has a lot of people who care deeply about this community,” Hackbarth said. “We were excited to have the chance to leave our mark on an event that means so much to so many people.”

As race day approaches, both men are eager to see the medals placed around the necks of participants for the first time.

“Our hope is that runners feel like they’ve earned something truly special,” Venier said. “The Reagan Run is a first-class event, and we wanted the medal to match that experience.”

While the design may be new, the purpose remains the same: celebrating achievement, honoring tradition, and creating a lasting memory for everyone who crosses the finish line.