Morris Council OKs grocery tax, though rates stay the same

The Morris City Council voted Monday night to approve a grocery and retail tax that would replace the one repealed by the state beginning in 2026.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the city’s sales tax rate will still be 6.125%, which is among the lowest in the state.

Brown said this is not a new tax, and Alderman Jake Duvick said repealing this tax removed money that went to municipalities instead of the state.

“Nothing’s changing,” Duvick said. “Everything’s staying the way it was.”

The tax repealed was a 1% state tax across all grocery items across the state. The tax put in place by the city of Morris replaces that tax.