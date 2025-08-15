Utica re-implements 1% grocery tax

Utica doesn’t currently have a grocery store, but it still has a grocery tax.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted 5-0 (Trustee John Schweickert was absent) to re-implement a 1% grocery sales tax rate on items purchased at village establishments.

Village Attorney Herb Klein explained the Legislature eliminated the grocery tax, effective Jan. 1, but gave municipalities the option of reinstating the 1% rate locally.

“My recommendation is we’re not adding it,” Mayor David Stewart said, “we’re keeping it in place.”

How much revenue would it raise? The village has no way of knowing. Sales tax receipts aren’t itemized and how much of the village’s share (last month: $61,000) was derived from grocery sales is unknown.

Separately, the village board extended a moratorium on solar farms and wind farms until Dec. 1.

Though the moratorium will be short-lived, it gives the village time to modify its ordinances and increase its regulatory oversight for wind and solar energy projects.

Finally, the board canceled its previously scheduled committee meeting on Aug. 28 and moved the September board meeting, which will now be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.