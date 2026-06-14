Genealogy Guild explores home histories at Saturday presentation

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host a presentation on tracing the history of residential properties at its monthly meeting Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Guild headquarters. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@s)

The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will host a presentation on tracing the history of residential properties at its monthly meeting Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Guild headquarters.

Tina Beaird, genealogy and local history librarian at Plainfield Public Library, will present “Brick by Brick: Tracing the History of Your House,” exploring how to research previous residents and owners of homes in the area.

Beaird holds a master’s degree in Library and Information Science with a specialization in Archives and Preservation from Dominican University in River Forest. She has secured multiple research and digitization grants to preserve and digitize historic documents and photographs.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the program.

La Salle County Genealogy Guild is located at 115 W Glover St, Ottawa.