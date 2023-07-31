Mount Carmel championship expectations remain with new players

Mount Carmel might have some new faces in key spots this season, but the goals remain the same for the Caravan as they prepare for this fall: Finish 14-0 and win another state championship.

That goal has always been the same for a program that has won 14 state titles, including two since coach Jordan Lynch took over in 2018. Although Mount Carmel lost some key players, experienced seniors and juniors are ready to step in and continue the tradition of winning.

“We should be good,” senior running back Darrion Dupree said. “We’re going to have the same outcomes if we continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

Mount Carmel’s Class 7A title run last season was memorable not only for going undefeated and winning a CCL/ESCC Blue title. The Caravan out-scored opponents 561-135 in 14 games last year, winning by more than 30 points nine times.

Because of those large wins, plenty of backup players earned plenty of varsity experience, sometimes playing an entire second half if the starters built up a big enough lead. The Caravan also had a month’s worth of additional practices last season because of their run to the state title.

Lynch made it a priority to use the last 10 minutes of every practice for only backups so they picked up experience. He’s said he’s hoping that helps them have a smooth transition.

Junior Jack Elliott is grateful to have that experience as he steps into the starting quarterback position. He’ll replace Blainey Dowling, who signed with Eastern Illinois and broke the program’s passing touchdown record last season. Elliott earned plenty of playing time last season and even threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the state title game.

Matt Markett, Darrion Gilliam and Kevin Gardner will all try to replace graduated top receiver Denny Furlong while Alonzo Manning II brings back experience as a rusher. But Dupree’s return at the running back spot will provide much-needed stability. Dupree, who committed to Wisconsin this summer, rushed for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns but missed the playoffs because of an injury.

Lynch and the Caravan are excited for not only what Dupree brings on the field but also off of it.

“He brings so much to the table, non-football related, just work ethic and showing up on time, never being late,” Lynch said. “I’m excited for him.”

The defense will also try to replace championship experience. Linebackers Damarion Arrington and Danny Novickas and lineman Asher Tomaszewski all graduated after leading a stout defense but linebacker Parker Startz, who committed to Ohio, returns after an impressive season.

Defensive linemen Jamari Chaney and Tavon Rice and secondary Dillon Conway have all also impressed this summer after taking the offseason seriously and gaining muscle.

“They’re giving us a problem on offense right now and I’m excited for the defense,” Lynch said. “There’s a lot of speed there.”

The Caravan will continue to be challenged in the CCL/ESCC Blue, staying in the division after the megaconference’s realignment. They’ll also start the season with a must-see matchup against East St. Louis on Aug. 26 at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., where the state championships will be held.

Mount Carmel is ready for the challenge. Many of the Caravan came to the school to play in big-time games. The expectations are clear.

“That’s the expectation every year: 14-0,” Elliott said. “Two goals - CCL Blue champs, state champs. It’s going to stay like that forever, no matter who’s in there.”