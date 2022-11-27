Mount Carmel tops Batavia in 7A title game for program’s 14th state championship

CHAMPAIGN – The road to perfection ended in Champaign. Mount Carmel drove straight through it with utter conviction.

Mount Carmel, which last won a state title in 2019, ended that season in perfect fashion. Three years later, it was no different in a convincing 44-20 victory over Batavia in the Class 7A state final on Saturday. It was the historic program’s 14th title dating back to 1980.

The matchup was widely-anticipated for both programs, as Mount Carmel defeated Batavia in controversial fashion to conclude last year’s second round. This time, though, Mount Carmel didn’t need overtime to ultimately finish the job.

The Caravan took a 28-0 lead on four Blainey Dowling touchdown passes, the first two to Jimmy Deacy for 11 and 27 yards, respectively. Damarion Arrington (6 catches, 68 yards) and Jaden Bossie (4 catches, 58 yards) added touchdown grabs and the Caravan appeared firmly in control.

Dowling, who entered Saturday with 39 touchdowns and 2,719 passing yards, looked every bit of the program record-breaking quarterback he demonstrated to be all season.

Dowling finished 25 of 40 for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Saturday’s contest was the most passes combined for a Class 7A state final, 74 total.

Batavia (10-4) running back Ryan Whitwell (14 rushes, 57 yards) eventually scored from 3 yards out to put the Bulldogs on the board with 4:31 left in the first half, but the ensuing extra point missed.

Caravan junior kicker Louie Chappetto added a 24-yard field goal to make it 31-6 Caravan, and Batavia countered with a 12-yard touchdown reception to CJ Valente from quarterback Ryan Boe. The two-point conversion failed and the Bulldogs trailed 31-12.

The Caravan (14-0) kept the heat on in the second half.

Out of the break, Batavia was beginning to drive into Mount Carmel territory, but Boe (16 of 31, 148 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception) was intercepted on a screen pass by Caravan senior Bobby Medina. Bossie later cashed in for a 12-yard rushing score, and the extra point was missed for the 37-12 Caravan lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

Batavia had a fourth-and-goal chance with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter, but Boe’s attempt to Brady Ninowksi was high and incomplete.

Mount Carmel put the finishing touch on the victory with a fourth-down fake punt that Jack Elliott completed to Arrington for 60 yards to stun Batavia and take the 44-12 lead with 9:42 left.

Whelpley (7 rushes, 32 yards) added one more Bulldogs score on a direct snap run from 15 yards out and converted the two-point try to make it 44-20 Caravan with 5:53 left. Whelpley was later intercepted on a deep pass to Boe with 4:32 left in the Bulldogs’ last-ditch effort for a spark.

