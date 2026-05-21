Historical covers for May 21: Lindbergh completes record-breaking flight

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four historic front pages from May 21 across different decades. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from legendary global milestones and sensational true-crime sagas to critical municipal decisions and pressing environmental alerts.

1921: Streator Daily Free Press

On May 21, 1921, the Streator Daily Free Press captivated local readers with a sensational true-crime headline exposing a high-society scandal: “Wife of Chicago banker proves thief.” The front page detailed how a wealthy Chicago woman disguised herself as a servant maid to commit daring burglaries. Beyond regional crime, the paper covered international geopolitical tensions with “Germans act in Silesia,” while tracking domestic political and cultural shifts, including President Harding’s yacht excursion and a feature on Marie Curie’s rigorous tour across America.

1927: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By May 21, 1927, the world stood still for an absolute historic milestone, and the Dixon Evening Telegraph captured the momentous occasion with a sweeping banner headline: “Lindbergh completes record breaking flight.” Subtitled “‘Lone Eagle’ landed in Paris at 3:31 o’clock,” the front page included a detailed geographic route map tracing his perilous nonstop journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Alongside this global triumph, the page preserved immediate local reality, documenting a destructive cyclone that struck Indianapolis and an ambitious regional academic competition at Northern Illinois University.

1990: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 21, 1990, edition of DeKalb’s The Daily Chronicle bridged a groundbreaking cosmic discovery with local civic governance. The primary banner, “Hubble’s first test reveals surprise to scientists,” tracked the initial, awe-inspiring image updates from the newly launched space telescope. Closer to home, the front page closely monitored local taxpayer wallets, leading with a comprehensive analysis titled “‘What’s lesser of those evils’ Council to focus on tax hike issue,” alongside a detailed investigation into proposed county administrative pay increases and a progressive community-wide recycling program.

2003: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the May 21, 2003, edition of the Northwest Herald perfectly captured the complex, multi-layered anxieties of the early 2000s. The paper split its focus between significant municipal development, reporting “CL council OKs lights at Prairie Ridge field,” and immediate local safety concerns, detailing a controversial “Parent, driver detail incident” involving a school bus confrontation. Crucially, the issue served as a stark reminder of the post-9/11 landscape, reporting that the national “Terror alert level raised to orange” amid heightened security intelligence.