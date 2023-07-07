Mount Carmel stud running back Darrion Dupree commits to Wisconsin

The top senior running back in Illinois made his decision Friday when Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree committed to Wisconsin.

Dupree chose the Badgers after taking official visits to Madison, Wisc., Illinois and Missouri in June. Other schools like Washington, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue offered.

Both Rivals and 247Sports consider Dupree to be the top running back in Illinois. Rivals considers Dupree a four-star all-purpose back, the 6th-best prospect in Illinois and fourth-best all-purpose back in the nation. 247Sports lists Dupree as a three-star prospect, the 14th-best in the state and the 49th-best running back in the nation.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back caught some of the best program in the nation’s attention with his explosiveness as a rusher and his ability to catch the ball. Dupree finished his junior season with 664 rushing yards on 61 rushes with 10 touchdowns. He averaged 10.9 yards per carry in nine games.

Dupree missed the playoffs last season because of turf toe. Now, he’s excited to help the Caravan repeat as state champions.