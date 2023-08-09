Scouting the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight: 2023 IHSA football season preview

Blue Division

Harvard

2022 record: 0-9, 0-5 KRC/I8 Blue (sixth)

Coach: Brad Swanson

Worth noting: Swanson enters his first year at Harvard and takes over for Sean Saylor, who resigned after nine seasons. Swanson took over as Kewanee’s football coach in 2019, and his Boilermakers went 22-13 with two Class 4A playoff appearances in four seasons. … Harvard, which scored only 69 points a year ago, last made the playoffs in 2013. … Junior RB Danny Rojas is expected to lead the backfield, but the Hornets will have multiple options in the backfield, including Evan Martin, Angel Deleon, and Drey Williams. … Anchoring the offensive line are seniors Brian Cordova, Riley Vest, Carlos Tejada and Lucas Waldo. Cordova is a returning starter on offense and defense. … Juniors Adam Cooke and Caesar Pelayo will compete for the starting QB spot. … Swanson hopes to bring a new attitude to the Hornets, while also getting back to basics. “We will have an emphasis on tackling and getting lined up correctly,” Swanson said. “We will play fast and physical.”

Johnsburg

2022 record: 6-5, 2-3 KRC/I8 Blue (fourth)

Coach: Sam Lesniak

Worth noting: After three straight losing seasons, the Skyhawks qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won their first-round matchup. Six sophomores started for Johnsburg last year. The Skyhawks graduated their workhorse, WR-LB Jake Metze, who had touchdowns rushing, receiving and on punt and interception returns. He had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards, 15 touchdowns and 56 catches. … Johnsburg graduated Jacob Welch, the KRC/I8 Blue Lineman of the Year. Welch is now at Northern Illinois University. Also gone is Ian Boal, who had 11 receiving touchdowns on offense and five INTs on defense. … Junior QB AJ Bravieri had the most passing touchdowns (29) in McHenry County and threw for 2,537 yards. The Skyhawks will have all new receivers. ... Other top returners include DE CJ Ameachi, OL Keegan Felten, DE Dominic Vallone, and CB Maddux Malachuk. Defensive pressure will be a big key for the Skyhawks this year. … “We will be aggressive on defense and generate a lot of pressure,” Lesniak said.

Marengo

2022 record: 5-5, 3-2 KRC/I8 Blue (third)

Coach: Paul Forsythe

Worth noting: The Indians won their final two games to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Marengo then ran into an offensively superior St. Francis team that pummeled opponents throughout the season, losing 63-0 in its first-round game. .… The Indians will look a lot different without QB Josh Holst, last year’s All-KRC/I8 Blue Team Offensive MVP. In his final year, Holst accounted for 2,318 total yards and 37 touchdowns. Taking over at QB is junior David Lopez, who last played the position in eighth grade … Marengo will look to run more this season with inexperience at QB, Forstyhe said. Leading the way is senior RB-LB Isaac Anthony, along with sophomore Connor Sacco. … Sacco, Anthony and sophomore Brady Kentgen, who started as a freshman, will start at linebacker. On the offensive and defensive lines, Forsythe expects seniors Rune Boyd, Ryley Adamson and Evan Maniates to have big years. … Gage Lopez, Mason Lampe and Drew Johnson are expected to lead the Indians at wideout after heavy losses at that position.

Marengo's Isaac Anthony runs through a drill during summer practice in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Plano

2022 record: 3-6, 1-4 KRC/I8 Blue (fifth)

Coach: Rick Ponx

Worth noting: The Reapers went from six wins in 2021 to three in 2022, losing five of their final six games and going 1-5 in conference play. Plano’s victories came against Manteno, Westmont and Harvard. Plano suffered significant injuries down the stretch, including top players on the offensive line in Andrew Harrelson and Alejandro Nunez. … Senior RB Waleed Johnson is a speedster and figures to be the centerpiece of the Reapers offense. He ran 148 times for 1,285 yards (8.7 avg.) and 16 touchdowns last year. Johnson also was among the team’s top pass catchers with 19 catches for 235 yards. … Senior QB Armando Martinez threw for 950 yards and six touchdowns, while senior Nick Serio recorded 16 catches and 195 yards in his junior year. … Senior LB Logan Scheich led the Plano defense with 61 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Richmond-Burton

2022 record: 11-1, 5-0 KRC/I8 Blue (first)

Coach: Mike Noll

Worth noting: The Rockets qualified for the playoffs for the 15th straight season and have 11 or more wins in each of the past four season (not including the COVID-19 shortened season). … R-B is 54-4 in five years under Noll, including a Class 4A state championship in 2019. Last year’s Rockets won their first 11 games before losing to Providence Catholic 31-14 in the quarterfinals. … Senior FB-DE Braxtin Nellessen will take the bulk of the carries after the Rockets graduated two-way star Steven Siegel. Nellessen ran 91 times for 617 yards and seven TDs as a junior. … Other top returners include senior WR-CB Jack Martens, senior TE Luke Bresnahan, senior OL Pat Willin, junior OL Logan Garcia and senior WR-DB Max Loveall. Noll is excited about the talent at linebacker, which includes Ryan Wisniewski, Luke Rendtorff and Daniel Kalinowski. Jeff Lehn, who also plays golf in the fall, will be the team’s punter, kicker. He also will get time at linebacker. … R-B opens the season at Marian Central in a matchup of two of McHenry County’s most successful smaller programs. They last met in 1988.

Rochelle

2022 record: 9-3, 4-1 KRC/I8 Blue (second)

Coach: Kyle Kissack

Worth noting: The Hubs won their first two postseason games before falling to St. Francis 35-16 in the Class 4A quarterfinals. Rochelle has qualified for the playoffs in three of four years under Kissack. The team’s nine wins last season were the program’s most in a season since 2004. … The Hubs graduated two-time, All-State RB Garrett Gensler and return only four offensive starters, but they do bring back seven starters on defense. Gensler was the program’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns (50) and set the single-season rushing touchdowns (29) last season. … Top returners for the Hubs include junior OL-DL Kaiden Morris, OL senior Landon Mickley, junior FB Erich Metzger, senior LB Brock Metzger, junior DB Grant Gensler and junior DB Xavier Villalobos. Morris is a three-year starter and qualified for the Class 2A state wrestling state meet at 220 pounds. … Key newcomers include sophomore RB Brode Metzger, junior DB Elijah Harley and junior LB Ethan Goodwin. … “Looking for consistent growth on both sides of the ball, continuing the tradition of being a physical and disciplined team,” Kissack said.

Sandwich

2022 record: None

Coach: Kris Cassie

Worth noting: Sandwich is back after its 2022 varsity season was canceled because of low participation numbers. The Indians had about 60 kids out for football this summer. The Indians’ JV team was 8-1 last year. Sandwich’s first two home games will be on Thursdays because of an officials shortage. In Week 3, Plano visits Sandwich for the first time since 2017. … Junior RB Simeion Harris was one of the standouts on last year’s JV team. The anchor of Sandwich’s state-qualifying 4x400-meter relay in track, he ran for more than 1,300 yards and more than 20 TDs. Senior Parker Anderson, a fullback and middle linebacker, also will play a key role. ... OL-DL Peter Popp, OL-DL Tate Frieders and OL-DL Harley Perry are some players to look out for this fall, Cassie said. Other top players include RB-LB Diego Gomez, TE-LB Caleb Jones, WR-LB Josh Lehman and RB-DB-K Nate Hill. “We will be running our wing-T as always,” Cassie said. “Excited to see us grind out games with our running attack. Last year was our first implementing the 3-3 stack. I want to see us grow on that side of the ball, as we pride ourselves in our defensive play.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Isaac Anthony, Marengo, sr., RB-LB: Anthony will take over lead duties at running back for the Indians, who plan to run more this season after graduating last year’s KRC/I8 Blue Offensive MVP Josh Holst at quarterback.

Anthony will take over lead duties at running back for the Indians, who plan to run more this season after graduating last year’s KRC/I8 Blue Offensive MVP Josh Holst at quarterback. AJ Bravieri, Johnsburg, jr., QB: Bravieri had the most passing TDs (29) in McHenry County last season and threw for 2,537 yards. Bravieri will be working with a group of receivers after the Skyhawks graduated all of their starters at that position.

Bravieri had the most passing TDs (29) in McHenry County last season and threw for 2,537 yards. Bravieri will be working with a group of receivers after the Skyhawks graduated all of their starters at that position. Simeion Harris, Sandwich, jr., RB-DB: Sandwich didn’t have a varsity team last year, but its JV team was 8-1 and was led by Harris, who ran for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris also was the anchor on the Indians’ state-qualifying 4x400-meter relay in track.

Sandwich didn’t have a varsity team last year, but its JV team was 8-1 and was led by Harris, who ran for more than 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. Harris also was the anchor on the Indians’ state-qualifying 4x400-meter relay in track. Waleed Johnson, Rochelle, sr., RB-DB: Johnson will once again be a focal point of the Hubs’ offensive attack. Last season, he ran 148 times for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns. Johnson also grabbed 19 catches for 235 yards.

Johnson will once again be a focal point of the Hubs’ offensive attack. Last season, he ran 148 times for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns. Johnson also grabbed 19 catches for 235 yards. Braxtin Nellessen, Richmond-Burton, sr., FB-DE: Nellessen will take over the fullback role for the Rockets after they graduated two-way star Steven Siegel. Nellessen rushed 91 times for 617 yards and seven touchdowns last fall.

SCHEDULES

Harvard Johnsburg Marengo Plano Richmond-Burton Rochelle Sandwich Week 1 vs. Lisle; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Woodstock North; 1 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Evergreen Park; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Ottawa; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Marian Central; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Woodstock; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Manteno; 6:30 p.m., Aug. 24 Week 2 vs. Woodstock North; 2 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Reed-Custer; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Woodstock; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Manteno; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Quincy Notre Dame; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Morton; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Peotone; 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31 Week 3 @ Ottawa; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Rochelle; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Sandwich; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Marengo; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Johnsburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Plano; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 vs. Rochelle; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Marengo; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 at Johnsburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Sandwich; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Harvard; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 @ Marengo; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Sandwich; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Harvard; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Richmond-Burton; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Plano; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Sycamore; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Johnsburg; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 vs. Sandwich; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Plano; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Rochelle; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Johnsburg; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Morris; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Marengo; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Harvard; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 @ Plano; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m, Oct. 6 @ Kaneland; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Harvard; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6 @ Johnsburg; 7 p.m, Oct. 6 @ Sandwich; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Rochelle; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 Week 8 @ Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m., Oct. 12 @ Woodstock; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Sandwich; 3 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Rochelle; 7:15 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Harvard; 7 p.m., Oct. 12 vs. Plano; 7:15 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Marengo; 3 p.m., Oct. 14 Week 9 vs. Johnsburg; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 at Harvard; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Plano; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Marengo; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Rochelle; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 1 – Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, 7 p.m. Aug. 25: The Rockets and Hurricanes will meet for the first time since 1988, when the storied, small-school programs were led by coaches J. Randy Hofman (R-B) and Don Penza (Marian).

Week 3 – Plano at Sandwich, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8: The last time Plano played at Sandwich was 2017. “A lot of people are excited about the Plano-Sandwich game,” Sandwich FB-LB Parker Anderson said. “We’re jacked about that.”

Week 4 – Marengo at Johnsburg, 7 p.m. Sept. 15: The rivals meet in a key matchup that could have big implications in the final conference standings. The Indians finished a game ahead of the Skyhawks last fall, winning a high-scoring battle 69-48.

Week 8 – Plano at Rochelle, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 13: This game could also prove to be significant for the final conference standings. Rochelle defeated Plano 42-22 last year.

Week 9 – Rochelle at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m. Oct. 20: R-B has edged out Rochelle for first place in the KRC/I8 Blue in each of the past two seasons. The Rockets have gone a combined 10-0 in those years.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

Team Record Richmond-Burton 9-0 Rochelle 7-2 Plano 6-3 Johnsburg 6-3 Marengo 3-6 Sandwich 1-8 Harvard 0-9

White Division

Kaneland

2022 record: 7-4, 4-2 KRC/I8 White (third)

Coach: Michael Thorgesen

Worth noting: The Knights made the postseason for the fifth straight season. Kaneland lost to Class 6A state runner-up Prairie Ridge 57-22 in the second round. Thorgesen takes over for Pat Ryan, who coached Kaneland from 2017-2022. Thorgesen is entering his 13th year on the Knights’ staff, the previous six as defensive coordinator. … Senior Troyer Carlson is back at quarterback in his fourth year of varsity football. He threw for 2,179 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions last fall. Over the past two seasons, he’s thrown for just under 5,000 yards and 59 TDs. … Aric Johnson, a four-year starter, is the team’s top receiving threat and caught 44 passes for 868 yards and nine TDs as a junior. … Other top returners for the Knights are senior RB-DL Josh Mauthe, senior OL-DL Nick Alstott, senior OL-DL Brett Larson, senior LB Damian Wilson, senior DB Tony DeBlasio and senior WR Dominick DeBlasio. … Mauthe is a three-year starter on the defensive line, Alstott and Larson, a three-year starter, are leaders on the offensive line. Kaneland has placed third behind Sycamore and Morris in each of the past three nine-game regular seasons. … Last year’s team started 3-3 but won four straight, allowing only 30 total points during that winning streak.

7 on 7 Football Kaneland quarterback Troyer Carlson looks for an open receiver during a 7-on-7 practice this summer in Maple Park. (Mark Black)

La Salle-Peru

2022 record: 5-5, 3-3 KRC/I8 White (fourth)

Coach: Jose Medina

Worth noting: The Cavaliers qualified for the playoffs for the third straight season and have five wins in each of their past four seasons, including the COVID-19-shortened season. ... The Cavs are moving away from their normal triple-option offense, with Medina taking over as the team’s offensive coordinator. L-P scored 19.6 points a game last year and averaged 183.6 rushing yards 32.9 passing yards, but Medina expects those numbers to be more balanced this season. … The Cavaliers lost multiple key players on defense, including Connor Lorden on the defensive line, Antonio Rodriguez at linebacker and Mason Lynch at defensive back. … Top returners on the offense include senior QB Brendan Boudreau, senior OL Ty Terzick, senior OL Adam Lane and RB senior Brady Romagnoli. Top returners on defense include senior DL Nolan Glynn, senior DB Kaleb Kennedy, junior LB Danny Beavers and junior LB Andres Medina. … Medina said Terzick has stood at center this summer. He will call defensive fronts and pass protection plays in the new-look offense. … “We have installed a new offensive system that will continue to build on a strong run game and look to get the ball out to our skilled players in space to make plays,” Medina said.

Morris

2022 record: 10-3, 5-1 KRC/I8 White (second)

Coach: Alan Thorson

Worth noting: Morris was a Class 5A qualifier for the third straight season and won 10 games for the second year in a row. Morris lost to Peoria 76-56 in the state semifinals. … Morris averaged almost 40 points a game. Its regular-season losses came against Richmond-Burton (31-7) and Sycamore (28-0). … Carter Button returns at QB after completing 96 of 146 passes (65.7%) for 1,359 yards, 22 TDs and three INTs as a junior. … Senior A.J. Zweeres (38 catches, 548 yards, 11 TDs) and junior Jack Wheeler will be Button’s top pass-catching options. Jacob Swartz will be the primary running back after running for 700 yards and nine TDs as a backup last year. … Senior Mason Stapleton is a top returner on the offensive line, which lost four starters to graduation, while the defense returns Zweeres, senior DB Sam Mateski, senior DL Vaughn Mills and senior DL Daniel Riley. Morris will have to make up for the production of grad Sam Reddinger, who had 115 tacks and five sacks to lead the defense. Thorson said this year’s defense might be the fastest he’s ever coached. Some top newcomers include junior WR Jack Wheeler, junior WR-DB Brett Bounds, senior LB Connor Mettille, junior LB Blaine Beshoar and senior DE Carter Laudeman. … “We have had a great summer,” Thorson said. “The kids have worked hard in the weight room and on the field. Losing in the semifinals left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, and this group doesn’t want to let that happen again.”

Ottawa

2022 record: 5-5, 2-4 KRC/I8 White (fifth)

Coach: Chad Gross

Worth noting: The Pirates made the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and has their most wins since that same season (12-1). Ottawa, which lost seven starters on defense, dropped its first-round game to Seymour 40-14. … Ottawa returns three of five starting spots on the offensive line to make room for senior RB-DB Ryder Miller, who led the team in rushing yards (537) and touchdowns (11). He also was second in tackles (63, 3 1/2 for loss). … Senior OL-DL Michael Mills is the team’s top offensive lineman. Also back on the line are junior Payton Carretto and senior Ryan Wilson. Senior Colby Mortenson returns as the team’s QB. … Other top returners include senior WR Packston Miller, senior LB Luke Boaz and senior DE Cody Sprowls, who Gross said is the leader of the defensive line. … Gross said junior LB Tristan Finley worked extra hard in the summer and should play a big role. Junior WR-DB Weston Averkamp is the only returner in the secondary. … “Last season we made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years,” Gross said. “The kids want to make it back-to-back seasons and are hungry to do it. Our numbers have increased drastically with our success last season.”

Sycamore

2022 record: 12-1, 6-0 KRC/I8 White (first)

Coach: Joe Ryan

Worth noting: The Spartans qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and 12th time in 13 seasons. Last year’s team reached the Class 5A semifinals for the second year in a row, where it lost to event state champion Nazareth 10-7 on a late score. The Spartans’ 12 wins were tied for the most in program history (12-1 in 2013). … Sycamore, which opens the season against DeKalb on August 25 at Huskie Stadium, lost nine three-year starters to graduation. … Junior Burke Gautcher, a WR last season, will replace three-year starter Eli Meier at quarterback. Gautcher had 37 catches for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He has offers from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and NIU and will also play defensive back. … Senior RB-DB Tyler Curtis ran for 783 yards last year and had 18 TDs, also getting two interceptions and 44 tackles. … Other top returners include senior OL Gable Carrick, senior OL-DL Tristan Countryman, a three-year starter, and junior WR-DB Carter York. … Sycamore only gave up 78 points in 13 games played last season. … Top newcomers to look out for are RB-LB Diego Garcia, TE-LB Kyle Prebil, LB, Gabe Jovanovich, LB Miles Galindo, DL Joey Culotta and WR Teague Hallahan. … Ryan feels this year’s team has more depth than a year ago. … “We will have the ability to be very balanced on offense,” Ryan said. “I’m most excited about seeing what this group on defense can do to follow up from last year.”

Woodstock

2022 record: 2-7, 1-5 KRC/I8 White (sixth)

Coach: Mike Brasile

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks have not made the postseason since 2009. … Woodstock returns seven starters, which has led to a lot of competitive battles, Brasile said. He said the “heart and soul” of the Streaks lies on the offensive and defensive lines, with senior Tyler Moon, senior Bode Pedersen, senior Cooper Pajich, senior Andrew Ryan, senior Jack Flannigan, junior Everett Flannery, junior Jack Vidales, junior Trey Neuhart and senior Jamari Ross all expected to play key roles … junior Landen Stoltz and senior Nolan Van Hoorn will get the majority of the carries for Woodstock after losing last year’s top rusher Kaden Sandoval (398 yards) to graduation. Last year, Van Hoorn just missed qualifying for the Class 2A state track meet in the triple and long jump. … Senior Charlie Gilmore is the team’s top returning receiver (161 yards, 2 TDs). Senior Keaton Perkins will start at tight end. Senior Max Miller and senior Jack Simonton are top players at linebacker… “Our entire program has gotten bigger, faster and stronger,” Brasile said. “Our kids worked their tails off this winter and spring, and I’m looking forward to seeing them improve every week.”

Woodstock North

2022 record: 1-8, 0-6 KRC/I8 White (seventh)

Coach: Matt Pollnow

Worth noting: Pollnow enters his second season for the Thunder, who last qualified for the playoffs in 2018. North was winless in 2021. … Senior Carter Brey and Senior Shane Buening are both returning starters and will help anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Buening will play tight end. Senior Landan Creighton, a three-time Class 2A state qualifier in the pole vault, takes over at quarterback for graduate Jay Zinnen (465 passing yards, 5 TDs). Zinnen was second on the team with 507 rushing yards and five scores. … Senior RB Kaden Combs is back after leading the Thunder last year with 636 rushing yards and four TDs. Junior Max Dennison will also help at running back while senior Parker Menzel and junior Hunter Menzel will be top players to watch at defensive back. Top newcomers to look out fo include TE Karson Boal, OL Kayden Bracken, OL Dillon Gavers, RB Parker Halihan, LB George Kingos, LB David Randecker, OL AJ Ringpis and OL Shane Wiedemann … “We have some intelligent kids up front, so I look forward to see them execute their assignments and our new play calling system,” Pollnow said. “We have good leadership from our senior class.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, sr., QB: Carlson returns for his fourth varsity season. Last fall, the standout QB threw for 2,179 yards, 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown for just under 5,000 yards and 59 TDs.

Carlson returns for his fourth varsity season. Last fall, the standout QB threw for 2,179 yards, 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown for just under 5,000 yards and 59 TDs. Gable Carrick, Sycamore, sr., OL – Carrick enters his third year on varsity and was a key member of the Spartans’ offensive line last year. He was a unanimous first-team selection in the KRC/I8 White.

Carrick enters his third year on varsity and was a key member of the Spartans’ offensive line last year. He was a unanimous first-team selection in the KRC/I8 White. Tyler Curtis, Sycamore, sr., FB-DB: Curtis was in the end zone a lot as a junior, running for 783 yards and scoring 18 TDs. On defense, he tallied two interceptions and made 44 tackles.

Curtis was in the end zone a lot as a junior, running for 783 yards and scoring 18 TDs. On defense, he tallied two interceptions and made 44 tackles. Ryder Miller, Ottawa, sr., RB-DB: Miller was an impact player on both offense and defense last year, leading the team with 537 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was second in tackles with 63.

Miller was an impact player on both offense and defense last year, leading the team with 537 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was second in tackles with 63. A.J. Zweeres, Morris, sr., WR-DB: Zweeres hauled in 38 catches for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns for Morris as a junior last fall. He’ll be the top target for returning QB Carter Button.

SCHEDULES

Kaneland La Salle-Peru Morris Ottawa Sycamore Woodstock Woodstock North Week 1 vs. Washington; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 @ East Moline United; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Coal City; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 @ Plano; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. DeKalb; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 (NIU’s Huskie Stadium) vs. Rochelle; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. Johnsburg; 1 p.m., Aug. 26 Week 2 @ Wauconda; 8 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Metamora; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Joliet West; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Streator; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Simeon; 11 a.m., Sept. 2 @ Marengo; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Harvard; 2 p.m., Sept. 2 Week 3 vs. Morris; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Kaneland; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs. Harvard; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 vs.Woodstock; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ Sycamore; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 @ LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Sept. 8 Week 4 @ Woodstock; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Plano; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Sycamore; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 @ Ottawa; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Kaneland; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 vs. Morris; 7 p.m., Sept. 15 Week 5 vs. Ottawa; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Morris; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Kaneland; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Rochelle; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 @ Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 vs. Woodstock; 7 p.m., Sept. 22 Week 6 @ Sycamore; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Woodstock; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Richmond-Burton; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. Kaneland; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 vs. LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 @ Ottawa; 7 p.m., Sept. 29 Week 7 vs. Marengo; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Ottawa; 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 vs. Woodstock; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 @ LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m.; Oct. 6 @ Woodstock North; 1 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Morris; 7 p.m., Oct. 6 vs. Sycamore; 1 p.m., Oct. 7 Week 8 vs. Woodstock North; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Sycamore; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Ottawa; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Morris; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 vs. Johnsburg; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 @ Kaneland; 7 p.m., Oct. 13 Week 9 @ LaSalle-Peru; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Kaneland; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Sycamore; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 @ Woodstock; 1 p.m, Oct. 21 @ Morris; 7 p.m., Oct. 20 vs. Ottawa; 1 p.m, Oct. 21 vs. Sandwich; 7 p.m., Oct. 20

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 2 – Streator at Ottawa, 7 p.m., Sept. 1: The Pirates and the Bulldogs will face off for the 99th time in the state’s third-oldest high school football rivalry. The Pirates lead the all-time series 59-38-1.

Week 3 – Morris at Kaneland, 7 p.m. Sept. 8: This was a close matchup last season, with Morris earning a 32-24 victory in the KRC/I8 crossover showdown.

Week 6 – Kaneland at Sycamore, 7 p.m. Sept. 29: This will be one of the key KRC/I8 White games on the schedule with both teams expected to compete for the conference crown. Sycamore won 28-7 last year after the game was tied at 7 at halftime.

Week 7 – Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, 7 p.m. Oct. 6: In another long-time rivalry, the playoff teams from last year will meet for the 123rd time. L-P has won the last eight matchups.

Week 9 – Sycamore at Morris, 7 p.m. Oct. 20: For the past two years, this Week 9 showdown has determined the champion of the KCR-I8 White. Sycamore won last year 28-0.

