Sycamore DB/FB Tyler Curtis sets goals higher for 2023

SYCAMORE – From one aspect at least, Tyler Curtis can’t improve on his 2022 defensive performance.

The Sycamore senior cornerback and fullback didn’t allow a defensive touchdown last year, and he’s hoping to repeat that.

“I’m going for no touchdowns scored on me again this year,” Curtis said. “I’m also aiming for a 1,000-yard season. I came up short last year, so I think I could do it this year.”

Curtis ran for 783 yards last year and scored 18 times while getting two interceptions and two tackles for loss among his 44 tackles. He was a first-team selection to the Daily Chronicle All-Area Team.

He also has four offers so far to continue his career at the college level, including from Valparaiso and Drake.

“I’m taking it where it goes,” Curtis said. “Obviously, there’s gonna be more communication throughout the season. So I’m just weighing my options right now.”

Last year, the Spartans finished 12-1, falling in a Class 5A semifinal to Nazareth after winning the Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 White for the first time.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said across the board, Curtis’ role with the Spartans will increase a lot from last year.

“He’s going to be a big part on both sides of the ball,” Ryan said. “He’s got to be able to carry the ball, and he’s got to be able to lock down receivers, and that’s a lot to ask.”

Ryan also said Curtis is going to have to be a leader for the team.

“He’s a three-year starter, all-conference. He knows what he has to do to be successful, and he’s been doing a good job,” Ryan said. “I think he loves it. I think it’s his time. That’s hopefully what we’ve grown in our program, and I think we have. I think once the seniors get to be seniors or two-year starters, they go, ‘This is our time. This is our time to be the lead dog and show everyone it’s our turn to be that guy.’ He’s taken on that role and he’s excited about it.”

Curtis opened last season with a bang, rushing for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over DeKalb, erasing a nine-year losing streak to the Barbs. The teams meet again this year, Aug. 25, at Huskie Stadium.

Last year was also the second year in a row the Spartans reached the Class 5A semifinals.

“It’s the same goal every year: Make it as far as we can,” Curtis said. “I think the end goal every year is the same: Win a state championship. Play how we play. I think we can do it.

“That’s kind of the standard for us,” he said. “That’s just how we play football. And it’s expected from us every year from our coaches and from ourselves.”