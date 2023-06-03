Kaneland elevates defensive coordinator Michael Thorgesen to head coach

MAPLE PARK – Michael Thorgesen once was a water boy when his father, Joe, was head coach at Kaneland High School.
Years later, it’s now his turn to put a stamp onto a program he grew up with.
After six seasons serving as defensive coordinator and 12 years on staff, Michael Thorgesen is taking over as head coach in place of Pat Ryan. This season will be his 13th on Kaneland’s football staff, now leading the charge.
“[I just want] to continue that tradition and winning culture,” Thorgesen said when reached by Friday Night Drive on June 2. “Maybe bring, I don’t know, a new energy to it – not to say we were without that – just kind of a new voice. But, definitely, the same message. Just kind of pick up the torch that way.”
The hiring is contingent on school board approval. The board is not scheduled to meet until late June, and Thorgesen is starting summer workouts next week.
Joe Thorgesen served as head coach from 1981 to 2006. Boone Thorgesen, Michael’s brother and former star athlete at Kaneland during his preps career, is in his third season as head coach at Geneva High School.
“It really is a dream come true,” Michael Thorgesen said. “I didn’t necessarily think it would happen when I was that young, but that was the goal. When I got the opportunity to come back to Kaneland, I thought it could be a possibility, but it’s absolutely just ... I feel very lucky.”
“I’m just really excited to get this job with this senior class,” he said. “I feel lucky that I inherited this senior class. We’ve got a lot of great kids and great people who also happen to be good at football, so that’s what I’m really looking forward to seeing is working with these seniors.”
Ryan, who served as head coach from 2017-22 and made the playoffs in each season the postseason was held, stepped down to focus on an upcoming teaching opportunity in School District-U46, pending school board approval.
“When I resigned, I said the best hire for the position would be Mike because he’s been around the program since he’s been in diapers,” Ryan said. “It seemed like a no-brainer choice to have Mike take over.
“Mike is ready to take on that role. I think it’s something he’s been wanting to do a long time. Mike will do a fine job as head coach. I think it’s kind of in his blood.”
Kaneland opens the regular season vs. Washington Community High School on Aug. 25 at Peterson Field.