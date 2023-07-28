Richmond-Burton’s Braxtin Nellessen excited to set tone as starting fullback

Richmond-Burton’s Braxtin Nellessen sat in the stands at Northern Illinois’ Huskie Stadium as an eighth-grader four years ago while his older brother Austin and the Rockets raised the Class 4A state championship trophy.

Nellessen remembers thinking how cool it would be to one day do the same.

“It was really loud,” said Nellessen, now a senior. “Watching him and seeing him hold up the trophy was really memorable. That kind of forced me to strive for that state trophy.”

Nellessen, who ran 91 times for 617 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, will have an expanded role this fall as the team’s starting fullback, a key role for a Rockets offense that scored more than 43 points a game a year ago.

Last season, that position was filled by two-way star Steven Siegel, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class 4A All-State selection who piled up 1,805 yards and 34 touchdowns on 190 carries. Siegel also was one of R-B’s top defenders at defensive end, where he recorded 39 tackles, six sacks and two touchdowns on returns.

Nellessen is well aware of the great fullbacks that have come before him, including Siegel, Brock Wood, Dalton Wood and Mike Kaufman. Dalton Wood was the starting fullback in 2019 when the Rockets beat Murphysboro 50-14 to win their second state title and finish their first 14-0 season in school history.

Richmond-Burton’s Braxtin Nellessen (right) fights through the block of Daniel Kalinowski during summer practice Thursday in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Nellessen isn’t looking to play in college as of now, which brings more meaning to his final high school season.

“I started playing when I was 5 years old. Right when I stepped on the field, I liked the contact,” Nellessen said. “Now I just get to step in [the previous fullbacks’] shoes and do what they did, try to make all-state.”

Nellessen said Siegel set a good example as someone who always strived to be better.

“He showed me how to work hard and never stop,” Nellessen said. “He was really good at cutting, but also running through people. He never stopped running. I’m looking to run through contact and be physical like him.”

Nellessen, like Siegel, also plays on the defensive line.

On offense, he will have help in the backfield with tailback Ryan Saranzak and wingback Jack Martens, both seniors. He also will have valuable returning experience on the strong side of the line with Logan Garcia and Pat Willin, along with tight end Luke Bresnahan.

The Rockets have been a fixture in the Class 4A postseason field for many years and have qualified in each of the past 15 seasons. They are 54-4 in five years under IHSFCA Hall of Fame coach Mike Noll, with only two losses since the start of 2021.

Last year’s Rockets won their first 11 games before losing to Providence Catholic 31-14 in the quarterfinals. Providence went on to take second at state. The year before, R-B made it to the semifinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Joliet Catholic Academy.

Noll expects a smooth transition with Nellessen, who has a more direct style of running than Siegel.

“He’s had a great summer and worked his tail off in the offseason program,” Noll said. “He’s a more downhill, straight-ahead runner. Siegel had that component, too, but he was also very patient for a fullback. He’d wait and then make a great cut.

“Braxtin isn’t a patient runner. He’ll press the line of scrimmage and be physical. Everyone’s a little different, but if we play well up front, Braxtin will be just fine. He’s going to do a great job.”

Richmond-Burton senior wide receiver-defensive back Max Loveall said Nellesen will help set the tone for the Rockets with his physical style of play.

“Nelly’s a powerhouse, he comes right at you,” Loveall said. “I think he’ll step up and do just as good as Steve Siegel, if not more. We also have a lot of speed in our backfield. The people we did lose [to graduation], other people have stepped up and earned their spot this offseason.”

Richmond-Burton will open the season on the road against Marian Central on Aug. 25 in a matchup of two of McHenry County’s most successful smaller programs. The last time the Rockets and Hurricanes met was in 1988.

“It’s going to be loud, and it’s going to be physical,” Nellessen said.