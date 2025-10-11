Dixon, Newman get sixth wins: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Oregon's Jakobi Donagen (4) runs for a gain as Stillman Valley's Tyler Kenyon reaches for the tackle during first half action on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15: The Dukes (6-1, 6-1 BNC) clinched a spot in the playoffs as Landon Knigge had 250 yards and five TDs on just eight carries, all in the first quarter. Dixon led 50-8 at halftime as their run of shutouts ended.

Newman 24, Riverdale 14: Fifth-ranked Newman led 8-0 at halftime and held on for the road win as Riverdale trailed just 16-14 in the fourth quarter. The Comets (6-1, 4-1) clinched a spot in the playoffs with the victory. The Rams are 4-3, 2-3.

Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15: The Hawks (4-3, 4-3) fell on the road after leading 15-6 at halftime. The Cardinals improved to 4-3, 4-2.

Oregon's Jayden Berry (11) runs with the ball against Stillman Valley on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 in Stillman Valley. (Earleen Hinton)

Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14: They scored 40 points for the third straight week to improve to 5-2 and 3-2 in conference. The Panthers offense rolled after trailing 7-0.

Du-Pec 34, Forreston 20: The Cardinals were held to 183 yards rushing on 52 carries as Kayden Loomis led the way with 40 yards and a touchdown. Mickey Probst caught a 32-yard TD for the Cardinals (4-3, 4-3 NUIC).

Stockton 46, EPC 8: The Wildcatz (4-3, 3-3) trailed 22-0 after the first quarter against the second-ranked Blackhawks. Draven Zier led EPC with 142 yards rushing and a TD. He had a 77-yard run in the loss.

Morrison 48, Dakota 16: Morrison scored a season-high on the road to grab their first win of the season. They face Fulton in the Wooden Shoe game next week.

Fulton 56, Southwestern (WI) 40: Fulton scored over 55 points for the second week in a row to improve to 2-5.

Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16: The Missiles improved to 7-0 as Spencer Nye ran for 117 yards and a score. Kyson Francis threw for 218 yards and five TDs, three to Evan Schenck and two to Nye.

West Carroll 70, AFC 8: The Thunder (5-2) rolled at home after losing to Milledgeville last week. The Raiders fell to 1-6.

Polo 50, River Ridge 8: The Marcos (6-1) continued a dominant run as they have allowed just 22 points the last three games while scoring 156. Mercer Mumford ran for 166 yards and two TDs, also scoring on a kick return. JT Stephenson ran for 124 yards and three TDs, and Jordan Reed ran for another. It was also career win No. 100 for Polo coach Ted Alston.