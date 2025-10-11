Dixon, Newman get sixth wins: Friday’s Sauk Valley football roundup

Dixon 50, Winnebago 15: The Dukes (6-1, 6-1 BNC) clinched a spot in the playoffs as Landon Knigge had 250 yards and five TDs on just eight carries, all in the first quarter. Dixon led 50-8 at halftime as their run of shutouts ended.
Newman 24, Riverdale 14: Fifth-ranked Newman led 8-0 at halftime and held on for the road win as Riverdale trailed just 16-14 in the fourth quarter. The Comets (6-1, 4-1) clinched a spot in the playoffs with the victory. The Rams are 4-3, 2-3.
Stillman Valley 21, Oregon 15: The Hawks (4-3, 4-3) fell on the road after leading 15-6 at halftime. The Cardinals improved to 4-3, 4-2.
Erie-Prophetstown 40, Orion 14: They scored 40 points for the third straight week to improve to 5-2 and 3-2 in conference. The Panthers offense rolled after trailing 7-0.
Du-Pec 34, Forreston 20: The Cardinals were held to 183 yards rushing on 52 carries as Kayden Loomis led the way with 40 yards and a touchdown. Mickey Probst caught a 32-yard TD for the Cardinals (4-3, 4-3 NUIC).
Stockton 46, EPC 8: The Wildcatz (4-3, 3-3) trailed 22-0 after the first quarter against the second-ranked Blackhawks. Draven Zier led EPC with 142 yards rushing and a TD. He had a 77-yard run in the loss.
Morrison 48, Dakota 16: Morrison scored a season-high on the road to grab their first win of the season. They face Fulton in the Wooden Shoe game next week.
Fulton 56, Southwestern (WI) 40: Fulton scored over 55 points for the second week in a row to improve to 2-5.
Milledgeville 56, Orangeville 16: The Missiles improved to 7-0 as Spencer Nye ran for 117 yards and a score. Kyson Francis threw for 218 yards and five TDs, three to Evan Schenck and two to Nye.
West Carroll 70, AFC 8: The Thunder (5-2) rolled at home after losing to Milledgeville last week. The Raiders fell to 1-6.
Polo 50, River Ridge 8: The Marcos (6-1) continued a dominant run as they have allowed just 22 points the last three games while scoring 156. Mercer Mumford ran for 166 yards and two TDs, also scoring on a kick return. JT Stephenson ran for 124 yards and three TDs, and Jordan Reed ran for another. It was also career win No. 100 for Polo coach Ted Alston.
Football Final- Polo 50 River Ridge 8— Sam Ramirez (@rivercountrysam) October 11, 2025
Congratulations to Polo Head Football Coach Ted Alston on his 100th career win. pic.twitter.com/W1CX1WzMtK